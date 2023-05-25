US-based portal names two Istanbul hotels among top 10

ISTANBUL

Romance Istanbul Hotel in Istanbul was ranked seventh in the U.S.-based online reservation portal Tripadvisor’s list of the top 10 hotels determined as per visitors’ recommendations, while the megacity’s White House Hotel was also selected as the “best small hotel” for the second time.

Tripadvisor, the travel and vacation site, has published the “2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Top Hotels” list by compiling the ratings and reviews given by users to 1.5 million registered businesses.

Located in Jaipur, India, Rambagh Palace topped the list of the world’s best, followed by Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, Romance Istanbul from Türkiye ranked seventh in the world ranking and second on the European list.

In the European ranking, Romance Istanbul was surpassed by Shangri-La The Shard Hotel, which operates between the 34th and 52nd floors of the famous The Shard skyscraper in London, England.

Romance Istanbul in Sultanahmet has 40 rooms decorated in an Ottoman palace style.

Tripadvisor also included a Turkish establishment in the “Best Small Hotels” category.

In the list of visitors’ favorite hotels with 30 rooms or less, the White House Hotel in Istanbul ranked No. 1 in the world for the second consecutive year.