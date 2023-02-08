Urgent needs being sent immediately to quake-hit zone

ISTANBUL
Thousands of necessary aid materials such as blankets, winter clothing, heaters and hygiene kits are being collected from several provinces and delivered to the quake-hit areas with a comprehensive mobilization effort across the country.

Immediately after the deadly earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 centered in Kahramanmaraş, many municipalities established logistics centers and started collecting aid from citizens.

Thousands of citizens flocked to the city hall with useful aid materials, while those who brought aid also helped with the sorting and packing of the materials.

The materials loaded on the trucks by volunteers were transferred to the earthquake zone without wasting time.

The aid materials that reach to the quake-hit zones are distributed to earthquake victims under the coordination of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The Turkish state-owned postal service, PTT, announced that it will send people’s individual aids to the quake-affected province free of charge.

Baby food, winter clothing top of list

Baby food products, all kinds of winter clothing, electric heaters, hygiene materials, powerbanks, blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, kettles, canned and dry food, and disposable kitchen utensils were placed on the list of urgent needs.

Many people flocked to the supermarkets to purchase baby food, vitamin and prebiotic fiber-containing food products, which are the essential materials for babies and children. These products are sold out in many markets.

Some products such as fleece jackets and blankets were also sold out in many fabric factories.

Tradesmen in Istanbul’s Tahtakale sent their powerbank devices to the quake zone.

As teams are racing against time in the disaster area and aid products have to be sent quickly, a lot of time is lost during the sorting of second-hand or non-usable products.

For this reason, new products that have never been used are preferred for donations.

This application plays an essential role in that these products are both hygienic and immediately usable.

Not only the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, but also many district municipalities including Beşiktaş, Sarıyer, Kadıköy, Bakırköy, Maltepe, Fatih and Kartal are accepting aid 24 hours a day.

