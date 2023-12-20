Urbanization threatens bird sanctuary in Diyarbakır

DIYARBAKIR

Urban development is becoming a dire threat to Diyarbakır's Kabaklı Pond, home to around 150 bird species year-round and a hotspot for birdwatchers.

Located on the campus of Dicle University in the Southeastern Anatolian region of Diyarbakır, Kabaklı Pond has become an attraction for nature enthusiasts, especially birdwatchers, with its resemblance to a bird sanctuary.

Emphasizing the significance of the pond in terms of biodiversity, Professor Dr. Ahmet Kılıç, ornithologist and the head of Dicle University's Biology Department, said, "The species that cannot live in other places due to hunter pressure find refuge here. This is why this pond is of great importance."

"We can easily see nearly 150 species of birds throughout the year. If we include very rare species, the number can reach up to 200. It is also rich in fish and mammals," he added.

Pointing out that settlement areas have begun to be constructed in close proximity to Kabaklı Pond due to recent occupancy permits, Kılıç said, "This poses a threat to Kabaklı Pond. If this construction extends to the outskirts of the pond, we will no longer be able to see as many species. Unfortunately, we will have lost this bird sanctuary."

Drawing attention to the need to take precautions, Kılıç said, "Settlements should not get too close to Kabaklı Pond. Therefore, we expect support from nature lovers, our governor's office, the mayor's office, and other non-governmental organizations to protect it."