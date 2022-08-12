Urartian speaker to quit post in November

  • August 12 2022 07:00:00

Urartian speaker to quit post in November

VAN - Demirören News Agency
Urartian speaker to quit post in November

Mehmet Kuşman, who has been a volunteer guard at a Urartian castle in the eastern province of Van and is one of the few people in the world who speaks the Urartian language, has said that he will quit his voluntary job in November.

Has been guarding Urartian Çavuştepe Castle on the highway between Van and Hakkari for 60 years in total — as a volunteer for the last 17 years — Kuşman said he started to work as a guard at the request of one of the archaeologists coming to visit the castle.

After he retired, the head of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums came to the castle and asked about him, according to Kuşman. “When he found out about the situation, he wanted me to go back to work.”

Saying that he makes a living by selling the stone slabs and necklaces processed with Urartian figures, Kuşman added, “If I went back to the day I started working as a guard and received an offer from another job, I would choose to work here again. I have very good memories here.”

Kuşman, who is one of the seven people in Türkiye and 12 people in the world who speaks Urartian, learned the alphabet from teachers who came to the region for excavation work and from the books they gave.

“Then I went to Iran and Syria to take notes by examining the inscriptions written in Urartian. After that, I learned the language and started to form words,” Kuşman said, adding that he learned 650 words in this period.

The castle located in Van’s Gürpınar district, was built between 764-734 B.C. by the Urartian king Sarduri II. Dedicated to its founder, the castle is called Sardurihinili, meaning “the city of Sarduri.”

The Urartian kingdom, which reigned in the Eastern Anatolian region between 900-600 B.C., is known for their skills in architecture, mining, rock carving, embossing and stonemasonry.

speaker, Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA

Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA
MOST POPULAR

  1. Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast

    Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast

  2. Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

    Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

  3. Turkish experts warn against anti-vaxxer claims

    Turkish experts warn against anti-vaxxer claims

  4. Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant

    UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant
Recommended
Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA

Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA
Turkish, Armenian officials talk over phone more than 500 times

Turkish, Armenian officials talk over phone 'more than 500 times'
Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu

Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu
Bear passes out from ‘mad honey’

Bear passes out from ‘mad honey’
Flamingo documentary gains award in US festival

Flamingo documentary gains award in US festival
Pct of Turks trusting friends declines: Survey

Pct of Turks trusting friends declines: Survey
WORLD Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Former President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines has posted a net income of $737 million in the first half of 2022 with revenues in the second quarter exceeding the levels in 2019.
SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.