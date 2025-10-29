UPS deepens job cuts on reduced Amazon deliveries

UPS deepens job cuts on reduced Amazon deliveries

ATLANTA
UPS deepens job cuts on reduced Amazon deliveries

UPS is cutting some 48,000 jobs as part of a major reorganization connected to a planned reduction in delivery services for Amazon packages, company officials have said.

The shipping giant's driver workforce has fallen by about 34,000 from a year ago, Brian Dykes, chief financial officer for the United Parcel Service, said on an earnings conference call.

About one-third of that number came in September, with some departures through a "voluntary separation program," Dykes said.

In addition, the company disclosed that it was cutting about 14,000 posts, primarily within management, as part of a reorganization to "create a more efficient operating model" more "responsive to market dynamics," said the earnings press release.

UPS had 490,000 employees worldwide at the end of 2024.

In January, UPS announced it had reached an agreement to reduce its Amazon volumes by more than 50 percent by the second half of 2026. CEO Carol Tome has said the shift would enable UPS to phase out operations that are not profitable.

Tome said on Tuesday that the company had also shuttered an additional 19 buildings in the United States due to the pullback, bringing the total in 2025 to 93 buildings so far.

Executives also disclosed that they had deployed additional automation in 35 facilities.

UPS reported profits of $1.3 billion in the third quarter, down 14.8 percent from the year-ago level. Revenues declined 3.7 percent to $21.4 billion.

 

job cuts,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next
LATEST NEWS

  1. Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

    Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

  2. Uber plans San Francisco robotaxis in Waymo challenge

    Uber plans San Francisco robotaxis in Waymo challenge

  3. Samsung reports 32 percent increase in operating profit

    Samsung reports 32 percent increase in operating profit

  4. Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

    Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

  5. Michael J Fox revisits 'Back to the Future' 40 years later

    Michael J Fox revisits 'Back to the Future' 40 years later
Recommended
Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next
Uber plans San Francisco robotaxis in Waymo challenge

Uber plans San Francisco robotaxis in Waymo challenge
Samsung reports 32 percent increase in operating profit

Samsung reports 32 percent increase in operating profit
Togg launches into European market in its third year

Togg launches into European market in its third year
Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Trade minister

Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Trade minister
Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025
Türkiye seeks to attract global tech giants, says Şimşek

Türkiye seeks to attract global tech giants, says Şimşek
WORLD Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

Trump orders US to start nuclear weapons testing

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he had ordered the Pentagon to start nuclear weapons testing on a level with China and Russia — just minutes before opening a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
ECONOMY Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

Taxes, labor laws, pensions: what Milei wants to do next

Boosted by his victory in mid-term elections, Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei is preparing to forge ahead with a second wave of reforms, targeting the labor market, taxation system and, down the line, pensions.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿