Unprecedented top scores in Türkiye’s high school entrance exam sparks debate

ISTANBUL

A record-breaking 719 students have achieved full marks in Türkiye’s national high school entrance exam, prompting widespread public debate and scrutiny.

The Transition to High Schools Exam (LGS), is a highly competitive nationwide standardized test held annually that determines placement into top public high schools.

The latest scores showed an unprecedented number of perfect scores — 719 students scored 500 out of 500 — surpassing the previous record of 565 set in 2023 and compared to 352 last year.

The high number of top scorers in what was widely considered a particularly difficult exam has raised questions. “Educators across the board agreed the test was extremely challenging. Some experts even predicted that fewer than 200 students might achieve full marks,” said education specialist Feray Aydoğan.

“The release of test booklets during the exam, which the ministry itself confirmed, without further public clarification or investigation, undermines trust.”

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) submitted a parliamentary inquiry, citing claims that PDF versions of the test booklets were shared on WhatsApp groups while the exam was still ongoing. CHP Deputy Chair Suat Özçağdaş stated that one booklet was allegedly circulated at 11:58 a.m., during the exam’s second session.

One controversial rumor claimed that over 300 of the top-scoring students were located in Diyarbakır. The Education Ministry responded firmly, dismissing the allegations as “baseless fabrications” and “malicious speculation.”

In a written statement, the ministry said, “As in previous years, the exam was conducted transparently and in line with assessment and evaluation principles. All objections have been reviewed carefully. Claims such as ‘300 top scorers from one city’ are products of fiction and mislead the public. We urge everyone to reflect on the moral implications of exploiting children’s achievements for political gain.”

Education experts also voiced concerns about the exam’s ability to function as a ranking mechanism. “When 719 students score full marks, and one incorrect answer drops students to 720th place, it ceases to be a meaningful ranking tool,” said exam analyst Salim Ünsal. “We are facing a chaotic preference period for top-tier schools with limited quotas.”

Despite the controversy, several top scorers shared insights into their preparation strategies. Serra Çapa said she studied efficiently rather than excessively. “I focused on skill-based, new-generation questions. I followed current events and made time to play the piano.”

Another top scorer, Bahadır Sevren, credited psychological support. “Learning how to manage anxiety was key,” he said.

The preference period for high school placements will run from July 14 to 24, with placement results expected on Aug. 4. In case of equal scores, tie-breakers will consider GPA, year-end scores from 6th to 8th grade, attendance, preference order, and finally, age — where the younger students gain priority.