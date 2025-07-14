Unprecedented top scores in Türkiye’s high school entrance exam sparks debate

Unprecedented top scores in Türkiye’s high school entrance exam sparks debate

ISTANBUL
Unprecedented top scores in Türkiye’s high school entrance exam sparks debate

A record-breaking 719 students have achieved full marks in Türkiye’s national high school entrance exam, prompting widespread public debate and scrutiny.

The Transition to High Schools Exam (LGS), is a highly competitive nationwide standardized test held annually that determines placement into top public high schools.

The latest scores showed an unprecedented number of perfect scores — 719 students scored 500 out of 500 — surpassing the previous record of 565 set in 2023 and compared to 352 last year.

The high number of top scorers in what was widely considered a particularly difficult exam has raised questions. “Educators across the board agreed the test was extremely challenging. Some experts even predicted that fewer than 200 students might achieve full marks,” said education specialist Feray Aydoğan.

“The release of test booklets during the exam, which the ministry itself confirmed, without further public clarification or investigation, undermines trust.”

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) submitted a parliamentary inquiry, citing claims that PDF versions of the test booklets were shared on WhatsApp groups while the exam was still ongoing. CHP Deputy Chair Suat Özçağdaş stated that one booklet was allegedly circulated at 11:58 a.m., during the exam’s second session.

One controversial rumor claimed that over 300 of the top-scoring students were located in Diyarbakır. The Education Ministry responded firmly, dismissing the allegations as “baseless fabrications” and “malicious speculation.”

In a written statement, the ministry said, “As in previous years, the exam was conducted transparently and in line with assessment and evaluation principles. All objections have been reviewed carefully. Claims such as ‘300 top scorers from one city’ are products of fiction and mislead the public. We urge everyone to reflect on the moral implications of exploiting children’s achievements for political gain.”

Education experts also voiced concerns about the exam’s ability to function as a ranking mechanism. “When 719 students score full marks, and one incorrect answer drops students to 720th place, it ceases to be a meaningful ranking tool,” said exam analyst Salim Ünsal. “We are facing a chaotic preference period for top-tier schools with limited quotas.”

Despite the controversy, several top scorers shared insights into their preparation strategies. Serra Çapa said she studied efficiently rather than excessively. “I focused on skill-based, new-generation questions. I followed current events and made time to play the piano.”

Another top scorer, Bahadır Sevren, credited psychological support. “Learning how to manage anxiety was key,” he said.

The preference period for high school placements will run from July 14 to 24, with placement results expected on Aug. 4. In case of equal scores, tie-breakers will consider GPA, year-end scores from 6th to 8th grade, attendance, preference order, and finally, age — where the younger students gain priority.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site
LATEST NEWS

  1. High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

    High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

  2. Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

    Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

  3. Byzantine-era graves unearthed in Heraclea

    Byzantine-era graves unearthed in Heraclea

  4. Project launched to track flamingo chicks

    Project launched to track flamingo chicks

  5. ‘Superman’ and DC Studios fly to a $122 million opening

    ‘Superman’ and DC Studios fly to a $122 million opening
Recommended
High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site
Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon

Turkish wheelchair athlete eyes Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon
Türkiye-Qatar humanitarian pact to amplify joint global relief

Türkiye-Qatar humanitarian pact to amplify joint global relief
Türkiye urges dialogue to halt deadly clashes in southern Syria

Türkiye urges dialogue to halt deadly clashes in southern Syria
Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi

Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt

Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt
Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars

Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars
WORLD Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal

U.S. President Donald Trump told Russia on Monday to end its Ukraine war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions, as he laid out plans for new infusions of weaponry for Kiev via NATO.
ECONOMY Nvidia says it will resume sales of H20 AI chips to China

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

U.S. tech giant Nvidia said on Tuesday it will resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, after Washington pledged to remove licensing curbs that had put a stop to exports.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿