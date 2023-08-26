Unique historic tree taken under protection

DÜZCE

A 720-year-old historic plane tree in the northern province of Düzce has been placed under protection by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The one-of-its-kind tree rumored to have been planted personally by Orhan Bey, the second sultan of the Ottoman Empire, during one of his journeys in 1303, draws a lot of attention since two separate trees grow from its single root.

“Our tree is about 720 years old. It is said that once upon a time, Orhan Bey came to the creek side here and performed his Friday prayers. He told the kadi of that time and asked for a mosque to be built here. This mosque was built as per the conditions of that day. Then we had it restored. There are rumors that he personally planted the tree around the mosque. Years later, it is said that the tree was struck by lightning and separated into two trees like this,” said Aydın Topuz, a local of the Beçiyörükler village where the tree is located.

Stating that the tree was officially taken under protection by the ministry because of its legendary history and unique appearance, Topuz said that many local and foreign tourists who visit the province are astonished by its view.