UNESCO Türkiye decides fairy chimney's cap will collapse naturally

NEVŞEHİR
The UNESCO National Commission of Türkiye has decided to allow the cap of the iconic fairy chimney in Paşabağlar Valley in Cappadocia to collapse naturally due to the risk of it falling, while ensuring the safety of visitors.

“We started a restoration process in fairy chimneys. At the same time, we have reached the stage of designing the landscaping projects of the ruins in all the visiting points in the region such as Paşabağları,” Cappadocia Area President Birol İnceciköz stated.

Following inspections at the site, the commission assessed the risks to the region’s unique formations, deciding to allow nature to take its course regarding the hazardous fairy chimney.

“The members of the [commission] have mainly stated that this is a natural process,” İnceciköz said. “Fairy chimneys are formed by nature, and over time, they wear down. We will ensure visitor safety and work with experts to monitor the rock’s movement.”

The inspections also addressed the damage caused to the frescos in the St. Barbara Chapel at Göreme Open Air Museum.

Water entering through cracks in the structure has damaged the artwork, and previous repair methods using wires and nails have deteriorated over the past 20 years.

“We have completed our consultations with specialists and NGOs on how to intervene in the coatings made on the cracks that allow the frescoed churches in Göreme Open Air Museum to leak in water, especially due to climatic reasons,” İnceciköz added.

