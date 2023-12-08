UNESCO recognizes Ramadan meal tradition of iftar

BOTSWANA

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage inscribed iftar on its list of intangible cultural heritage along with Lebanese bread manoushe and art of Italian opera singing.

The U.N. cultural agency on Dec. 6 recognized iftar, the meal that breaks the daytime fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on its list of intangible cultural heritage.

The application for the sociocultural tradition was jointly submitted by Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

"Iftar [also called Eftari or Iftor] is observed by Muslims at sunset in the month of Ramadan, upon completion of all religious and ceremonial rites," said UNESCO.

Iftar, which follows the sunset call to prayer during Ramadan, is associated with gatherings "strengthening family and community ties and promoting charity, solidarity and social exchange," it said.

The age-old community tradition was recognized by the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage that has been meeting in Botswana since Dec. 4.

In several Muslim countries, it is customary to mark iftar by eating a date accompanied by tea. Recipes for dishes and pastries, however, vary greatly depending on the country.

The U.N. body said that "the iftar practice is typically transmitted within families, and children and youth are often entrusted with preparing components of traditional meals."

The U.N. cultural agency also said it was adding Lebanon's iconic flatbread, manoushe, to its list of intangible cultural heritage.

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage approved the inscription of the renowned bread "topped with a mixture of thyme, sumac, toasted sesame seeds, salt and olive oil."

"The quintessential Lebanese breakfast, manoushe is a flatbread prepared in homes and specialized bakeries, and enjoyed by people of all backgrounds," UNESCO said.

The flatbread is often topped with a soft cheese called labneh, as well as tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and mint leaves.

"While preparing the dough, the practitioners pray that it will rise, with Muslims reciting the beginning of Fatiha and Christians reciting several prayers and making the sign of the cross before letting the dough rest," the U.N. agency added.

"The manoushe is eaten across communities, reflecting the symbolic idea of living together among the Lebanese," said Bahjat Rizk, Lebanon's cultural attache at UNESCO. "The bakeries that prepare this dish are spread throughout the country," he told AFP.

Manoushe remains one of the least expensive food options in a country struggling from a severe economic crisis since 2019.

"The preparation of manoushe for sale in small bakeries also contributes to local economic development," UNESCO said.

A popular street food, manoushe can also be found in bakeries around the world thanks to the Lebanese diaspora.

Art of Italian opera singing

Italian opera singing, an art "transmitted only orally" between maestro and pupil that attracts students globally, was another heritage the U.N. cultural agency on Dec. 6 added to its list.

"This is an official confirmation of what we already knew: opera singing is a world excellence," Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement after UNESCO's decision.

Opera originated in Italy, home to Scarlatti and Verdi. It was sung by Italian patriots and some of the world's greatest arias came from the peninsula.

Italian opera is "a physiologically controlled way of singing that enhances the carrying power of the voice in acoustic spaces such as amphitheaters and churches", UNESCO said.

The art is associated with specific facial expressions and body gestures and involves a combination of music, drama, acting and staging.

It also "promotes collective cohesion and sociocultural memory" as well as being "a means of free expression and intergenerational dialogue," UNESCO said.

After various experiments with musical theatre in the 16th century, opera came into being around 1600 in Florence, with the founding of an academy promoting an innovative combination of sung text and music.

The first great composer of opera is considered to be Italy's Claudio Monteverdi, who lived from 1567 to 1643.

Today there are around 60 opera houses across Italy - a global record - while opera singers such as 20th-century tenor Luciano Pavarotti have been venerated as major stars.