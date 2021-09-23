UNESCO officials, Moldovan team explore gastronomy culture in Turkey’s west

  • September 23 2021 07:00:00

AFYONKARAHİSAR
In an effort to promote an exchange of culinary culture between Moldova and Turkey, members of the UNESCO Turkish National Committee and a Moldovan delegation have come to Turkey’s southwestern province of Afyonkarahisar to take delight in the region’s world-famous gastronomic heritage.

The top-level delegation welcomed by Afyonkarahisar Governor Gökmen Çiçek and Mayor Mehmet Zeybek learned about the province’s history and culture while also tasting local delicacies.

Zeybek underlined that the province’s cultural heritage, as well as historical knowledge, are being passed down to future generations in the province’s Gastronomy Mansion.

“Afyonkarahisar, which has an ancient culture, is a very rich city in terms of culinary culture, gastronomy tools that it has used for centuries, and local recipes that are preserved and transferred from generation to generation,” he said.

“We continue to work with all our strength to promote this richness and increase the brand value of our city,” Zeybek added.

Afyonkarahisar has been home to many civilizations since the earliest history and has a huge potential for gastronomic tourism, which enabled it to enter UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in 2019 in the field of gastronomy.

The Gastro Afyon Tourism and Flavor Festival, which will take place on Oct. 14-17, is very important in terms of marketing the city and its particular flavors in international cuisine, according to Zeybek.

