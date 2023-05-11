Unemployment rate stable at 10 percent

ANKARA

Türkiye’s unemployment was 10 percent in March, unchanged from February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

The authority said that the households labor force survey could not be conducted in the provinces of Adıyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Osmaniye due to the earthquakes which hit those areas in early February.

The number of jobless inched up by 4,000 in March compared with the previous month to 3.5 million people, the latest data showed.

The unemployment rate among men was 8.1 percent, and among women was 13.8 percent.

The number of employed people rose by 37,000 on a monthly basis to 31.46 million as of February.

The employment rate was 48.2 percent. This rate was 66 percent for men and 30.7 percent for women.

There were 65.3 million people in Türkiye aged above 15, while the country’s total labor force was around 35 million, according to TÜİK.

The labor force participation rate was 53.6 percent in March, also unchanged from February.

The unemployment rate among the country’s youth - aged between 15 and 24 – rose slightly from 19.4 percent in February to 20.1 in March.

The jobless rates among the country’s male and female youth were 15.2 percent and 28.9 percent, respectively.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the average actual weekly working time declined by 0.2 hours from February to 44.5 hours in November, TÜİK also said.