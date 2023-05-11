Unemployment rate stable at 10 percent

Unemployment rate stable at 10 percent

ANKARA
Unemployment rate stable at 10 percent

Türkiye’s unemployment was 10 percent in March, unchanged from February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

The authority said that the households labor force survey could not be conducted in the provinces of Adıyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Osmaniye due to the earthquakes which hit those areas in early February.

The number of jobless inched up by 4,000 in March compared with the previous month to 3.5 million people, the latest data showed.

The unemployment rate among men was 8.1 percent, and among women was 13.8 percent.

The number of employed people rose by 37,000 on a monthly basis to 31.46 million as of February.

The employment rate was 48.2 percent. This rate was 66 percent for men and 30.7 percent for women.

There were 65.3 million people in Türkiye aged above 15, while the country’s total labor force was around 35 million, according to TÜİK.

The labor force participation rate was 53.6 percent in March, also unchanged from February.

The unemployment rate among the country’s youth - aged between 15 and 24 – rose slightly from 19.4 percent in February to 20.1 in March.

The jobless rates among the country’s male and female youth were 15.2 percent and 28.9 percent, respectively.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the average actual weekly working time declined by 0.2 hours from February to 44.5 hours in November, TÜİK also said.

Economy,

WORLD Ukraines occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

    Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

  2. Israeli-Palestinian fighting intensifies as Egyptian cease-fire efforts falter

    Israeli-Palestinian fighting intensifies as Egyptian cease-fire efforts falter

  3. US readies for asylum surge as Covid border rules expire

    US readies for asylum surge as Covid border rules expire

  4. Antakya Choir performs in Gaziantep

    Antakya Choir performs in Gaziantep

  5. Syrian stand-up comedy has war-weary crowds in stitches

    Syrian stand-up comedy has war-weary crowds in stitches
Recommended
Industrial output rises in March from February

Industrial output rises in March from February
Turkish Airlines carries 24 million passengers

Turkish Airlines carries 24 million passengers
Inflation should gradually drop to single digits: Minister

Inflation should gradually drop to single digits: Minister
Türk Telekom’s profit rises 15 percent

Türk Telekom’s profit rises 15 percent
Toyota full-year net profit beats forecast

Toyota full-year net profit beats forecast
iPhone maker Foxconn buys huge site in India tech hub

iPhone maker Foxconn buys huge site in India tech hub
WORLD Ukraines occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Russia intends to relocate around 3,100 Ukrainian staff from Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Ukraine’s atomic energy company claimed Wednesday, warning of a potential “catastrophic lack of qualified personnel” at the Zaporizhzhia facility in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 24 million passengers

Turkish Airlines carries 24 million passengers

Turkish Airlines (THY) carried 23.6 million passengers in the January-April period, up nearly 34 percent from a year ago.
SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.