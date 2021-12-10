Unemployment rate slides to 11.2 percent in October

  December 10 2021

ANKARA
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Turkey decreased by 0.2 points to 11.2 percent in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Dec. 10.

“The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over decreased by 75,000 to 3.71 million persons in the October,” said TÜİK in a statement on its website.

On the other hand, the number of employed people increased by 180,000 to 29.58 million people in October compared to the previous month. The employment rate rose by 0.2 points to 46.2 percent.

Seasonally adjusted labour force participation rate was 52.0 percent.

The number of people in the labor force was 33.29 million with a monthly increase of 104,000.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 20.1 percent with a 0.8 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month. The employment rate in this group was 33.4 percent with a 0.3 percentage
point increase.

Some 211,000 and 33,000 people were hired in the agriculture and services sectors, respectively, while 58,000 people in the industrial production lost their jobs.

Disguised unemployment rate, which includes labor underutilization, rose by 1 percentage point to 22.8 percent.

