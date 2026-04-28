Underground farming in Istanbul targets year-round strawberry harvest

Underground farming in Istanbul targets year-round strawberry harvest

ISTANBUL
Underground farming in Istanbul targets year-round strawberry harvest

Beneath the streets of Istanbul, an innovative urban agriculture project is preparing to bring pesticide-free strawberries to consumers year-round, marking a new phase in the city’s push toward sustainable food production.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry’s vertical farming center in the district of Kağıthane has launched work to cultivate strawberries 30 meters underground using advanced vertical farming technology.

Located on the minus-eighth floor of a cultural center, the facility is already supplying fresh vegetables to the megacity and is now expanding into fruit production.

As the world’s second-deepest agricultural production center, the facility can grow up to 120 plant species through soilless farming methods. Its latest strawberry initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted, high-quality harvests throughout the year, regardless of seasonal conditions.

The center uses a hydroponic system, eliminating the need for soil by delivering water, nutrients and light directly to plant roots under tightly controlled conditions. Temperature, humidity and light are calibrated to accelerate growth and maintain quality, while also removing the need for pesticides.

Project Coordinator Hakan Aşan said the vertical farming model would enable fresh produce to reach consumers in Istanbul directly and cutting logistical costs tied to transportation from rural farming regions. Research and development studies for the strawberry program are expected to be completed within six months.

While conventional agriculture requires around 250 liters of water to produce one kilogram of crops, the underground vertical system can cut that figure to as little as one liter — a saving of more than 99 percent.

Despite occupying just 300 square meters, the facility can generate yields equivalent to a 20,000-square-meter field.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Panama Canal reaffirms neutrality amid Mideast war

Panama Canal reaffirms 'neutrality' amid Mideast war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Panama Canal reaffirms 'neutrality' amid Mideast war

    Panama Canal reaffirms 'neutrality' amid Mideast war

  2. Billion-dollar energy deals signal US push into Balkans

    Billion-dollar energy deals signal US push into Balkans

  3. Don't 'loot a charity': Musk takes stand against OpenAI

    Don't 'loot a charity': Musk takes stand against OpenAI

  4. Gold loses lustre on Middle East war

    Gold loses lustre on Middle East war

  5. Turkish universities rank third in THE Asia 2026

    Turkish universities rank third in THE Asia 2026
Recommended
Turkish universities rank third in THE Asia 2026

Turkish universities rank third in THE Asia 2026
Biennales expand across Türkiye, driving culture, local economies

Biennales expand across Türkiye, driving culture, local economies
Hidden marine refuge emerges on Istanbul’s industrial coast

Hidden marine refuge emerges on Istanbul’s industrial coast
Miners end protest after deal following ministry talks in Ankara

Miners end protest after deal following ministry talks in Ankara
Erdoğan joins 64th anniversary ceremony of top court

Erdoğan joins 64th anniversary ceremony of top court
CHP to launch new round of rallies on May 4

CHP to launch new round of rallies on May 4
Gov’t steps in on Ankara miners’ hunger strike, urges company pay wages

Gov’t steps in on Ankara miners’ hunger strike, urges company pay wages
WORLD Youd be speaking French: King Charles roasts Trump at state dinner

'You'd be speaking French': King Charles roasts Trump at state dinner

King Charles III gave U.S. President Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine at a White House state dinner on Tuesday when he joked that without the British, Americans would be speaking French.

ECONOMY Panama Canal reaffirms neutrality amid Mideast war

Panama Canal reaffirms 'neutrality' amid Mideast war

Panama reaffirmed on Tuesday the "neutrality" of its canal and the "need to preserve" maritime transit routes amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz during the Middle East war.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

Fenerbahçe dismissed coach Domenico Tedesco on April 27 night, just 24 hours after a 3-0 loss to archrival Galatasaray effectively ended the club's hopes of a first league title in over a decade.
﻿