Özel calls breakaway party a ‘doomsday scenario’ in CHP row

ANKARA

Ousted main opposition leader Özgür Özel said on June 11 that forming a breakaway party with his allies is not currently under consideration, calling it a “doomsday scenario” amid escalating internal tensions and court battles.

“We would do what we have to do if we have no other choice, but our primary motivation is not to form a party. Our primary motivation is to reclaim our party, to reclaim our country,” Özel said in televised remarks on private broadcaster Halk TV.

Özel argued that the reinstated the Republican People’s Party (CHP) leadership is disconnected from voters and misreads public sentiment.

The dispute centers on a controversial court ruling that annulled the party’s 2023 convention and restored former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his administration.

Özel’s side is still pushing for a new convention, but the rival camp argues that holding such a vote is not possible until the legal process is finalized.

“[Let’s assume] the court case drags on and on and on, never ending, and they are not going to hold [a new convention], and a snap election is coming up. Since these people have no support among the public… what are we going to do? We’ll put forward a right candidate and submit our list through another party,” Özel said.

“I don’t know if we would join a party or form a new one, but this is nothing short of a doomsday scenario.”

He accused the reinstated leadership of accelerating divisions within the party and fueling internal conflict through legal and disciplinary actions.

“These people are opening the gates of hell so that this apocalypse happens as soon as possible,” he said, referencing recent moves to expel party members.

Tensions escalated this week after nine lawmakers aligned with Özel were referred to the party’s disciplinary committee on June 10, with a request for expulsion. Among them, Ali Mahir Başarır and Gökhan Günaydın had their titles as the CHP’s deputy parliamentary leaders removed from their biographies on parliament’s official website.

Party spokesperson Müslim Sarı said the disciplinary process is part of a “purification policy” promised by Kılıçdaroğlu upon returning to office.

Meanwhile, the party’s reinstated central executive board held its fourth meeting in 10 days on June 12.