Özel calls breakaway party a ‘doomsday scenario’ in CHP row

Özel calls breakaway party a ‘doomsday scenario’ in CHP row

ANKARA
Özel calls breakaway party a ‘doomsday scenario’ in CHP row

Ousted main opposition leader Özgür Özel said on June 11 that forming a breakaway party with his allies is not currently under consideration, calling it a “doomsday scenario” amid escalating internal tensions and court battles.

“We would do what we have to do if we have no other choice, but our primary motivation is not to form a party. Our primary motivation is to reclaim our party, to reclaim our country,” Özel said in televised remarks on private broadcaster Halk TV.

Özel argued that the reinstated the Republican People’s Party (CHP) leadership is disconnected from voters and misreads public sentiment.

The dispute centers on a controversial court ruling that annulled the party’s 2023 convention and restored former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his administration.

Özel’s side is still pushing for a new convention, but the rival camp argues that holding such a vote is not possible until the legal process is finalized.

“[Let’s assume] the court case drags on and on and on, never ending, and they are not going to hold [a new convention], and a snap election is coming up. Since these people have no support among the public… what are we going to do? We’ll put forward a right candidate and submit our list through another party,” Özel said.

“I don’t know if we would join a party or form a new one, but this is nothing short of a doomsday scenario.”

He accused the reinstated leadership of accelerating divisions within the party and fueling internal conflict through legal and disciplinary actions.

“These people are opening the gates of hell so that this apocalypse happens as soon as possible,” he said, referencing recent moves to expel party members.

Tensions escalated this week after nine lawmakers aligned with Özel were referred to the party’s disciplinary committee on June 10, with a request for expulsion. Among them, Ali Mahir Başarır and Gökhan Günaydın had their titles as the CHP’s deputy parliamentary leaders removed from their biographies on parliament’s official website.

Party spokesperson Müslim Sarı said the disciplinary process is part of a “purification policy” promised by Kılıçdaroğlu upon returning to office.

Meanwhile, the party’s reinstated central executive board held its fourth meeting in 10 days on June 12.

row,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says
LATEST NEWS

  1. US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

    US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

  2. Türkiye sets new targets in artificial intelligence action plan: Erdoğan

    Türkiye sets new targets in artificial intelligence action plan: Erdoğan

  3. Five killed in India military transport plane crash

    Five killed in India military transport plane crash

  4. Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after evacuation warning

    Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after evacuation warning

  5. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports

    Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports
Recommended
MHP extends internal shake-up with Adana overhaul

MHP extends internal shake-up with Adana overhaul
Özel allies resign from key CHP body over convention demand

Özel allies resign from key CHP body over convention demand
Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP board seeks expulsions

Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP board seeks expulsions
İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show

İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show
MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved
Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting

Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting
WORLD US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

The United States and Iran could finalise an agreement to end the Middle East war "within 24 hours", key mediator Pakistan said on June 13, after both sides expressed optimism about the chances of concluding a deal.
ECONOMY Türkiye to maintain disinflation policies, officials say

Türkiye to maintain disinflation policies, officials say

Türkiye’s economic program remains on track despite recent geopolitical and energy-related shocks, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that fiscal and monetary policies would continue to support disinflation.
SPORTS Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in 24 years on June 14 carrying heightened expectations and renewed belief, with rising star Arda Güler set to lead the attack in a Group D opener against Australia at BC Place.
﻿