All eyes on Geneva as US-Iran talks near critical stage

GENEVA

A woman walks past a mural depicting a U.S. aircraft carrier under missile attack in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Switzerland’s Geneva is expected to host a high-level meeting this weekend aimed at finalizing a long-anticipated agreement between the United States and Iran, as hopes rise for an end to months of stalled conflict.

According to the U.S. media reports, four U.S. Air Force C-17 transport aircraft departed on June 12 for Europe, carrying equipment in preparation for a possible visit by Vice President JD Vance to Geneva, where a potential signing ceremony of an agreement could take place.

The European city of Geneva is being widely cited as the likely venue, with diplomatic sources suggesting that June 14 has been tentatively set as the possible date for the signing.

However, Iranian officials have denied that any final agreement has been reached. Tehran said on June 12 that negotiations remain incomplete, despite claims from U.S. President Donald Trump that a deal could be signed within days and that planned strikes against Iran had been cancelled.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that while “most of the text of the agreement has been finalized,” new demands and shifting positions from the U.S. side have prevented a final conclusion.

Iranian state-affiliated Mehr News Agency reported that a draft framework under discussion includes a 60-day negotiation period to reach a comprehensive settlement on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

The draft reportedly references the release of approximately $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets over the same period.

The draft text also suggests that Iran would retain control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to the report.

Trump claimed that discussions were elevated to the highest levels of Iranian leadership and that key terms were approved by all parties, including the United States, Israel and regional allies. He added that he cancelled planned military strikes, saying the timing and location of a signing would be announced shortly.

Trump’s comments, which also indicated that an agreement was close, triggered a rally in global financial markets and led to a drop in oil prices, reflecting renewed optimism over a possible de-escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The conflict, which escalated in February following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has seen intermittent pauses under ceasefire arrangements, but a lasting settlement has remained elusive.

Diplomatic efforts were reportedly being supported by back-channel mediation involving regional actors, including Qatar and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Egypt urged both sides to seize what it described as a critical opportunity to reach a durable peace agreement.

Despite rising expectations, Iranian media reported that major issues remain unresolved, particularly regarding sanctions relief and the scope of Iran’s nuclear activities.