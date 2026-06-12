Major Turkish chicken producers hit by trustee appointments, high-level arrests

ISTANBUL

Court-appointed supervisory trustees have been assigned to some of Türkiye’s leading white meat producers over allegations that they distorted market conditions and contributed to unjustified price increases, while several senior executives were detained, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced on June 12.

Among the 13 companies placed under judicial supervision are Türkiye’s major white meat producers such as Şenpiliç, Banvit, Erpiliç, Keskinoğlu, Gedik and Lezita.

Authorities also issued detention warrants for 32 individuals as part of coordinated operations carried out across eight provinces.

Those targeted include some of the sector’s highest-ranking executives, such as the company’s CEOs, board chairpersons and chief financial officers.

“Simultaneous judicial operations have been conducted in eight provinces under the coordination of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office against actions in the white meat sector that are believed to have disrupted market functioning, led to unfair price increases and caused consumer harm,” Gürlek said on X, explaining the grounds for the operation.

The minister noted that the investigation is being carried out in coordination with the interior, trade and finance ministries.

A supervisory trustee is a form of court-appointed administrator tasked with monitoring and approving a company’s activities to ensure compliance with legal and operational requirements, without removing the authority of the existing management.

While executives retain their decision-making powers, significant corporate actions become subject to the trustee’s oversight and approval.

Türkiye produces approximately 2.5 million metric tons of white meat, predominantly chicken, annually, placing the country among the world’s top 10 poultry producers. Monthly chicken meat production typically ranges between 235,000 and 250,000 metric tons.