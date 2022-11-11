UN thanks Türkiye for its contribution to peacekeeping

ANKARA
U.N. Peace Operations Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix has thanked Türkiye for its strong support to the United Nations Peacekeeping and the service and sacrifice of its uniformed personnel deployed around the world under the U.N. flag.

Türkiye is a longstanding contributor of peacekeepers to the United Nations. It currently provides 179 military and police personnel, including 24 women, to eight U.N. peace operations, making it the 60th largest contributor.

Türkiye’s largest deployment is with the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), where 110 peacekeepers serve mostly as part of UNIFIL’s Maritime Task Force, which supports the Lebanese Navy in monitoring its territorial waters and securing the coastline.

Türkiye also provides uniformed personnel to the U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the U.N. Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the U.N. Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), the U.N. Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), the U.N. Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), the U.N. Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), the U.N. Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), and the U.N. Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

“The U.N. particularly appreciates Türkiye’s deployment of naval personnel and ships to UNIFIL’s Maritime Task Force, which is integral to maintaining peace,” Lacroix said.

“Turkish military and police make a tangible difference wherever they serve. On the ground, they demonstrate a high level of professionalism and dedication, and we are deeply grateful for their continued contribution. We will never forget the sacrifice of the six Turkish peacekeepers who lost their lives over the years while serving under the U.N. flag,” he said.

