UN high commissioner for refugees visits Turkey

ANKARA

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi pays a working visit to Turkey to discuss migration and refugee-related subjects in the meetings, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sept. 8.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, migration management, and humanitarian aid to refugees with Grandi.

The two met at the Turkish Interior Ministry's Security and Emergencies Coordination Center in the capital Ankara.

The meeting was also attended by Turkey's Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı, UNHCR Director, Regional Bureau for Europe Pascale Moreau, Director General of Migration Management Savaş Ünlü, UNHCR Turkey representative Philippe Leclerc, and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority’s (AFAD) Deputy Chairman Hamza Taşdelen.