UN General Assembly head Volkan Bozkır visits Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish diplomat heading the U.N. General Assembly has arrived in Ankara, his home country’s capital, as part of an official visit.

Volkan Bozkır met with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Bozkır is also expected to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and. Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and to address the Turkish parliament.

This Saturday, Bozkır is set to visit Turkey’s southern province of Hatay, on the Syrian frontier, where he will see U.N. cross-border aid operations and inspect temporary shelter facilities.