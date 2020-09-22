UN failed to combat pandemic: President Erdoğan

  • September 22 2020 09:07:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Criticizing the U.N.’s belated response to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey’s president said on Sept. 21 that “the U.N. failed once again.” 

“The United Nations, which acknowledged the existence of the [coronavirus] pandemic weeks later, did not show any presence in terms of taking the necessary measures to combat the pandemic or meeting the needs,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, recounting the early days of the outbreak.

“The U.N., which failed at every front from Syria to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, to developments in volatile regions such as Africa and South America, has failed once again during the pandemic,” he added. 

On the eve of the UN’s 75th meeting, the Turkish president went on to say: “At a time when Turkey alone is sending medical supplies to 146 countries, the ineffectiveness of the U.N. was established once more.”

He underlined that since the start of the pandemic, Turkey has been among the countries that were cited globally in terms of both measures taken and services provided to patients. 

Recalling eight vaccination development programs for COVID-19, he said Turkey is planning to make these available for public use by the first few months of next year.

The world's largest annual diplomatic event, the U.N .General Assembly (UNGA), will take place this year in an unprecedented fashion as world leaders for the first time will gather virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Although the virus may distract attention from other topics on the agenda, world leaders and representatives are expected to address climate change, racism, intolerance, inequality, poverty, hunger, and armed conflict.

Eastern Mediterranean 

Pointing to recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, he said: “Those who have been trying to ignore Turkey, impose their theses and maps in the Eastern Mediterranean, are [now] approaching the negotiating table.”

“Those who turn their backs on historical facts, international conventions, customs, and visible truths for the sake of protecting the interests of a few countries on the Cyprus and Eastern Mediterranean issue, will have nothing to say to the world,” he added. 

“Those who try to upset the balance of the region and the world just because of their hostility to Turkey are digging their own grave.

“We are resolutely continuing our operations to secure our southern borders,” he added.

 

