Umut Bulut close to toppling Turkish Super Lig record

  • February 16 2021 09:19:23

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
A striker with Yeni Malatyaspor seems to be on the verge of breaking the all-time appearance record in Turkey’s top-tier Süper Lig.

Umut Bulut, 37, has so far played in 503 Süper Lig matches, the same number as Fenerbahçe legend Oguz Çetin, official league broadcaster beIN SPORTS Turkiye said on Twitter on Feb. 15. 

His 503rd appearance was in a Monday match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor.

The experienced forward has scored 163 goals in 503 Super Lig appearances.

Bulut previously played for Süper Lig clubs such as MKE Ankaragücü, Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, and Hes Kablo Kayserispor.

He joined Yeni Malatyaspor in 2020 and has a contract with the club through June.

Bulut helped Galatasaray win two Super Lig titles, in 2013 and 2015.

He also helped win four Turkish Cups – three with Galatasaray (2014, 2015 and 2016) and one other with Trabzonspor (2010).

