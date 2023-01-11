Ukrainian, Russian rights commissioners met in Türkiye: Official

ANKARA
Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Jan. 11 he had held a meeting in Türkiye with Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova in rare talks between officials from the two countries since the start of Moscow's invasion.

They "discussed a wide range of humanitarian problems and issues related to the provision of human rights assistance to citizens of the two countries," Lubinets said on Facebook, while Moskalkova said in a separate statement that they discussed "humanitarian aid to citizens of both countries".

