Ukrainian, Russian rights commissioners met in Türkiye: Official

ANKARA

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Jan. 11 he had held a meeting in Türkiye with Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova in rare talks between officials from the two countries since the start of Moscow's invasion.

They "discussed a wide range of humanitarian problems and issues related to the provision of human rights assistance to citizens of the two countries," Lubinets said on Facebook, while Moskalkova said in a separate statement that they discussed "humanitarian aid to citizens of both countries".