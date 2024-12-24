Ukrainian orchestra captivates Turkish fans with 'Lord of the Rings' soundtracks

ANKARA

Ukrainian symphony orchestra Lords of the Sound marked the beginning of their Türkiye tour on Dec. 21 in the western city of İzmir, enchanting the audience with Oscar-winning Canadian composer Howard Shore’s iconic soundtracks for the famous "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Throughout the tour, Lords of the Sound will present the unforgettable melodies associated with the characters, including the lyrical songs of the elves, in addition to Shore’s grand compositions that have allured the fans of epic fantasy adventure films.

Founded in 2014 with an ambitious mission of showcasing works of contemporary composers, particularly soundtracks, the symphony orchestra consists of talented young musicians selected through a prestigious competition. They have previously taken the stage in prominent concert venues in Europe, earning praise for their captivating stage presence that incorporates a variety of theatrical components and visual effects.

Paying homage to one of the most well-known fantastic film series of all time, the orchestra’s performance of the Lord of the Rings soundtracks embarks music enthusiasts on a journey to the trilogy’s fictional world of Middle-earth. However, their repertoire goes beyond, featuring over 300 pieces across various genres like classic music, jazz and rock.

As part of their Türkiye tour, the orchestra has taken scores of people on a fantastic musical voyage in Denizli and Antalya following their first show in İzmir. They will continue to perform in Konya, Mersin, Adana, Kayseri, Ankara, Eskişehir, Istanbul and Bursa until the end of the month.