Ukrainian orchestra captivates Turkish fans with 'Lord of the Rings' soundtracks

Ukrainian orchestra captivates Turkish fans with 'Lord of the Rings' soundtracks

ANKARA
Ukrainian orchestra captivates Turkish fans with Lord of the Rings soundtracks

Ukrainian symphony orchestra Lords of the Sound marked the beginning of their Türkiye tour on Dec. 21 in the western city of İzmir, enchanting the audience with Oscar-winning Canadian composer Howard Shore’s iconic soundtracks for the famous "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Throughout the tour, Lords of the Sound will present the unforgettable melodies associated with the characters, including the lyrical songs of the elves, in addition to Shore’s grand compositions that have allured the fans of epic fantasy adventure films.

Founded in 2014 with an ambitious mission of showcasing works of contemporary composers, particularly soundtracks, the symphony orchestra consists of talented young musicians selected through a prestigious competition. They have previously taken the stage in prominent concert venues in Europe, earning praise for their captivating stage presence that incorporates a variety of theatrical components and visual effects.

Paying homage to one of the most well-known fantastic film series of all time, the orchestra’s performance of the Lord of the Rings soundtracks embarks music enthusiasts on a journey to the trilogy’s fictional world of Middle-earth. However, their repertoire goes beyond, featuring over 300 pieces across various genres like classic music, jazz and rock.

As part of their Türkiye tour, the orchestra has taken scores of people on a fantastic musical voyage in Denizli and Antalya following their first show in İzmir. They will continue to perform in Konya, Mersin, Adana, Kayseri, Ankara, Eskişehir, Istanbul and Bursa until the end of the month.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

    Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

  2. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

  3. 'Massive' ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor

    'Massive' ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor

  4. Japan begins research to make Moon habitation reality

    Japan begins research to make Moon habitation reality

  5. ‘Maria’ featuring Jolie, Bilginer to screen ahead of release at festival

    ‘Maria’ featuring Jolie, Bilginer to screen ahead of release at festival
Recommended
Japan begins research to make Moon habitation reality

Japan begins research to make Moon habitation reality
‘Maria’ featuring Jolie, Bilginer to screen ahead of release at festival

‘Maria’ featuring Jolie, Bilginer to screen ahead of release at festival
Director reveals real-life violence inspired Squid Game

Director reveals real-life violence inspired 'Squid Game'
Antalya sees influx of tourists ahead of Christmas

Antalya sees influx of tourists ahead of Christmas
Prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin

Prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin
Ancient sanctuary predating earlier fnds uncovered at Kastabala

Ancient sanctuary predating earlier fnds uncovered at Kastabala
WORLD Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

President-elect Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to “vigorously pursue” capital punishment after President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of most people on federal death row partly to stop Trump from pushing forward their executions.
ECONOMY Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct

Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct

The 2025 minimum wage in Türkiye marks a rise of 30% from the previous wage to 22,104 Turkish liras (about $628.3), Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Tuesday.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿