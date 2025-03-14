Ukraine ready ‘to ratify free trade agreement with Türkiye’

KIEV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine views Türkiye as a key strategic and security partner, expressing readiness to ratify the Free Trade Agreement during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s forthcoming visit.

Zelensky’s comments came after he met with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Agriculture Minister İbrahim Yumaklı and representatives of Turkish companies in Kiev on March 13.

“We discussed the development of bilateral relations, opportunities for cooperation in the production of various types of drones, and the participation of Turkish companies in Ukraine’s reconstruction,” Zelensky wrote on X.

“It is important that Turkish businesses are already present in Ukraine. Our country appreciates this, as well as Türkiye’s support and assistance, particularly the supply of Bayraktar drones,” he added.

Türkiye is ready to assist Ukraine with its reconstruction and expand economic and trade cooperation, Ömer Bolat said.

During the meeting with Zelensky, the course of economic and trade relations between Türkiye and Ukraine was discussed and a roadmap for the future, Bolat noted.

"We reiterated our determination to achieve the $10 billion trade volume target set by Mr. Zelensky together with our President [Erdoğan],” the minister wrote on X.

Bolat was also received by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and they discussed steps that will further advance trade and economic cooperation between Türkiye and Ukraine.