Ukraine police conduct raids in draft evasion probe

Ukraine police conduct raids in draft evasion probe

KIEV
Ukraine police conduct raids in draft evasion probe

Ukrainian police said on Jan. 17 its officers were conducting 200 searches nationwide as part of an ongoing probe into the illegal exit of military-aged men from the country.

Kiev has been pushing a sweeping and divisive mobilisation campaign to boost its military, which is struggling to hold back Russia's significantly larger army that is advancing across at several sectors across the front.

"The national police force is conducting more than 200 searches regarding cases of illegal border crossings" of Ukrainian men who are eligible for army service, the national police said in a statement.

The raids are just the latest step in a country-wide probe launched by law enforcement last week when Kiev said police were searching some 600 homes, offices and other sites.

Ukraine's divisive campaign to strengthen its military has spurred panic among fighting-aged men and has seen thousands flee the country towards Europe, sometimes utilising dangerous smuggling routes over mountains or rivers.

Police said on Jan. 17  that its searches were being conducted in 19 different regions and posted pictures of officers with weapons entering and cameras at what appeared to be private residences and offices.

Kiev has been battling problems with systemic corruption within its military mobilisation infrastructure since the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Late last year, Ukrainian former prosecutor general Andriy Kostin resigned after a probe uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme that apparently provided military draft exemptions for government officials.

evasion,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

    Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

  2. DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

    DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

  3. Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

    Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

  4. Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

    Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

  5. ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

    ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’
Recommended
Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce
‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’
More countries grapple with shrinking, aging populations

More countries grapple with shrinking, aging populations
Ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case

Ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case
Frances Macron in Lebanon to back new leadership

France's Macron in Lebanon to back new leadership
WORLD Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

The Israeli security cabinet approved a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Friday, recommending that the wider government give its final green light, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
ECONOMY Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

The 2025 Investment Program reveals that the government has committed a staggering 1.44 trillion Turkish Liras to fund 14,238 projects spanning sectors like transport, energy, agriculture and education.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿