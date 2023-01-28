Ukraine grain harvest set to fall further this year

Ukraine grain harvest set to fall further this year

PARIS
Ukraine grain harvest set to fall further this year

Ukraine’s harvest of grains and oilseeds will see further declines this year as Russia’s invasion drags on, an industry official warned on Jan. 26, putting further pressure on global prices for essential foodstuffs.

Planting acreage will again shrink and the total harvest is forecast at 53 million tons for 2023 after 65 million tons last year, said Nikolay Gorbachov, president of the Ukrainian Grain Association.

Ukraine’s farmers had produced a record 106 million tons in 2021, making it the world’s fourth-largest exporter of corn and on track to be the third-largest exporter of wheat before Moscow launched its invasion one year ago.

“We are at war. We are still producing grain but the harvest will be down,” Gorbachov told a Paris conference organized by Argus Media.

The fighting has resulted in fuel shortages and the destruction of agriculture equipment and storage facilities, and a one-fourth reduction in planting acreage, according to the UGA.

Russian forces had also blocked grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, sparking a surge in prices that has especially hurt developing countries.

“For farmers it became unprofitable to produce the grain and that’s why they cut the planted area,” Gorbachov said.
A deal reached last July to open a Black Sea export corridor for grain shipments has allowed 20 million tons of grain to leave Ukraine, but Gorbachov accused Russian inspectors of obstruction. “They are checking even ballast water,” he said.

He also warned that export levels were unlikely to reach levels that could ease global market prices.

“For the national food security, that will be fine. But for exports? What if Ukraine cannot export those 40 or 50 millions? Prices will rise,” he said.

“Europe can afford it, but not developing countries.”

WORLD Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles
LATEST NEWS

  1. Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

    Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

  2. Memphis releases deadly police beating video

    Memphis releases deadly police beating video

  3. New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue mass shooting

    New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue mass shooting

  4. Rome archaeologists search for start of Appian Way

    Rome archaeologists search for start of Appian Way

  5. Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

    Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media
Recommended
US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom
Elevator maker Kone to cut 1000 jobs

Elevator maker Kone to cut 1000 jobs
Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media
Türkiye aims for increase in exports to top markets

Türkiye aims for increase in exports to top markets
Fraud claims wipe $45 bln off Adani group stocks

Fraud claims wipe $45 bln off Adani group stocks
UN forecasts decrease in global economic growth to 1.9 percent

UN forecasts decrease in global economic growth to 1.9 percent
WORLD Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Tesla head Elon Musk met with senior White House officials on Jan. 27 to discuss the Biden administration's push to grow the electric vehicle market, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
ECONOMY Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

Foreigners residing for a long time in the southern province of Antalya have started to work illegally as real estate agents to sell or rent properties with a 10 percent commission through social media groups amid the increasing demand of Ukrainians and Russians to reside in the city.
SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.