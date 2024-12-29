UK to tax private schools to raise money for public education

UK to tax private schools to raise money for public education

LONDON
UK to tax private schools to raise money for public education

The U.K. will end a tax exemption for private schools this week, the centre-left Labour government has announced, in a move set to raise over £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) for public education.

After years of worsening educational inequalities, from Jan. 1, private schools will have to pay 20 percent value added tax on tuition fees, which will be used to fund thousands of new teachers and improve standards in state schools.

"It's time things are done differently," Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said in a statement yesterday.

The funding will "go towards our state schools where 94 percent of this country's children are educated", she said.

The policy was promised by Labour in its election campaign and officially laid out in its inaugural budget in October.

It hopes the move will bring in 1.5 billion pounds for the 2025/2026 school year and rise to 1.7 billion pounds a year by 2029/2030, which will be used to fund 6,500 new teachers in the public sector.

Tuition fees in private schools already average 18,000 pounds a year.

That figure is set to rise, with the government estimating that tuition fees will increase by around 10 percent, with schools taking on part of the additional cost.

Opponents of the reform say state school enrolment will explode if the private sector is lost, increasing the cost to the government.

But studies contradict this.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies calculated that the number of children in state schools will actually fall by 2030 due to a projected population decline.

UK, Education ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

    Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

  2. Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

    Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

  3. Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

    Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

  4. Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

    Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

  5. New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight

    New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight
Recommended
Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue
Presidency reinstates secretary-general office

Presidency reinstates secretary-general office
Price inspections and fines amid minimum wage hike

Price inspections and fines amid minimum wage hike
Auto sales in 2025 expected to hit around 1.2 million units

Auto sales in 2025 expected to hit around 1.2 million units
Government unveils new action plan for southeastern region

Government unveils new action plan for southeastern region

Jet crash in South Korea marks another setback for Boeing

Jet crash in South Korea marks another setback for Boeing
UK study warns of perils in AI-driven intention economy

UK study warns of perils in AI-driven 'intention economy'
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine on Dec. 30 swapped 300 prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.
ECONOMY Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

The inflation is declining and will continue to fall, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, adding that the moves on tobacco and fuel tax will not put inflation at risk.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿