UK relinquishes control of former RSB

  • March 29 2022 07:00:00

UK relinquishes control of former RSB

LONDON – The Associated Press
UK relinquishes control of former RSB

The British government has relinquished control of the former Royal Bank of Scotland for the first time since it bailed out the lender during the global financial crisis almost 15 years ago.

The Treasury said yesterday that it had sold 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) of shares back to the bank, now known as NatWest Group, cutting the government’s stake to 48.1 percent, from 50.6 percent.

Royal Bank of Scotland came to the brink of collapse in 2008 after a global acquisition spree that briefly made it the world’s biggest bank but also left it heavily exposed to risky loans in the U.S.

The government owned as much as 84.4 percent of the bank after investing 45.5 billion pounds in 2008 and 2009. The stake has been gradually reduced through a series of share sales that began in 2015.

“This sale means that the government is no longer the majority owner of NatWest Group and is, therefore, an important landmark in our plan to return the bank to the private sector,” John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, said in a statement.

NatWest bought 550 million shares, a 2.5 percent stake, for 220.5 pence a share, the Treasury said. The price is equal to March 25’s closing price for NatWest shares on the London Stock Exchange.

UK, economy,

ARTS & LIFE African mask sold for 4.2 million in France despite protest

African mask sold for 4.2 million in France despite protest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy

    Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy

  2. Istanbul to host Ukraine-Russia talks

    Istanbul to host Ukraine-Russia talks

  3. Another mine found, defused in Black Sea

    Another mine found, defused in Black Sea

  4. Nearly 160 Ukrainian orphans arrive in Turkey

    Nearly 160 Ukrainian orphans arrive in Turkey

  5. Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe

    Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe
Recommended
China’s Huawei says 2021 sales down, profit up

China’s Huawei says 2021 sales down, profit up
UAE energy chief doubles down on OPEC alliance with Russia

UAE energy chief doubles down on OPEC alliance with Russia
Spain unveils plan to ease war impact

Spain unveils plan to ease war impact
TAV-Fraport makes 1.8 bln euros upfront payment for Antalya Airport

TAV-Fraport makes 1.8 bln euros upfront payment for Antalya Airport
Ministry to grant $1.3 mln to fast-charging stations

Ministry to grant $1.3 mln to fast-charging stations
IMF chief warns of unrest caused by crisis

IMF chief warns of unrest caused by crisis
WORLD Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb Covid-19 outbreak

Half of Shanghai in lockdown to curb Covid-19 outbreak

Millions of people in China’s financial hub were confined to their homes on Monday as the eastern half of Shanghai went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

ECONOMY TAV-Fraport makes 1.8 bln euros upfront payment for Antalya Airport

TAV-Fraport makes 1.8 bln euros upfront payment for Antalya Airport

A TAV Airports and Fraport AG joint venture closed the financing and completed the upfront payment to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) as part of an agreement regarding the development and 25-year concession of Antalya Airport.

SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match