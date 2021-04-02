UK offers £400 mln to aid culture’s COVID recovery

  • April 02 2021 09:21:00

UK offers £400 mln to aid culture’s COVID recovery

LONDON-Agence France-Presse
UK offers £400 mln to aid culture’s COVID recovery

Britain is to offer hundreds of millions of pounds in grants to aid the recovery of cultural venues and heritage sites hit by the pandemic, the government announced on April 2.

Some 2,700 organizations including the Glastonbury music festival will benefit from the grants which amount to £400 million ($550 million and 470 million euros), the ministry of culture said in a statement.

The money is part of a £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund set up by the government to help the ailing sector survive with venues shuttered amid restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden said the fund has already "helped thousands of culture and heritage organizations across the country survive the biggest crisis they’ve ever faced".

"Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors," he added.

Under government plans for easing restrictions, sites such as museums, theatres and cinemas will not reopen until May 17 at the earliest.

Beneficiaries of the new grants include the National Football Museum in Manchester, the Royal Shakespeare Company and a number of independent cinemas and theatres.

The English Heritage Trust, which cares for historic monuments, will receive £23.4 million to cover COVID-related losses and support investment in essential maintenance.

Theatre and film stars Judi Dench, Julie Walters, Hugh Bonneville and Stephen Fry have all welcomed the funding.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, Glastonbury Festival organizers said on March 31 a virtual event would be streamed online in May after being forced to cancel performances to audiences for the second year in a row.

Britain, one of the countries the worst hit by the pandemic in the world, has recorded nearly 127,000 deaths from COVID and 4,350,266 cases.

However, daily positive tests have fallen steadily in recent weeks amid a successful vaccination campaign.

U.K., London, COVID-19, arts,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  2. Kittens make cozy library their home

    Kittens make cozy library their home

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,713 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,357,988

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,713 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,357,988

  4. Vaccine tours to Russia on demand for those who don’t want to wait in line

    Vaccine tours to Russia on demand for those who don’t want to wait in line

  5. Turkey has new supply sources to speed up vaccination: Health minister

    Turkey has new supply sources to speed up vaccination: Health minister
Recommended
Graves found in basilica-planned ancient city

Graves found in basilica-planned ancient city
Body of wrecked plane to be turned into ‘pita place’

Body of wrecked plane to be turned into ‘pita place’
Ancient coins may solve mystery of murderous 1600s pirate

Ancient coins may solve mystery of murderous 1600s pirate
Picasso’s work on sale at Ankara art fair

Picasso’s work on sale at Ankara art fair
Paraglider flies with bike over Pamukkale

Paraglider flies with bike over Pamukkale
Ottoman sultans portrait sold for $481,000 in London

Ottoman sultan's portrait sold for $481,000 in London
WORLD Russia warns new Donbass conflict could destroy Ukraine, NATO rebukes Moscow

Russia warns new Donbass conflict could 'destroy' Ukraine, NATO rebukes Moscow

Russia warned on April 1 that a serious escalation in the conflict in Donbass could “destroy” Ukraine as NATO voiced concern over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine.
ECONOMY Turkey, Azerbaijan should target free trade agreement: Minister

Turkey, Azerbaijan should target free trade agreement: Minister

Turkey and Azerbaijan should aim for a free trade agreement, the Turkish trade minister said on April 1. 
SPORTS Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia

Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia

Shane Larkin had another impressive game in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on April 1, leading Anadolu Efes to a 111-101 overtime victory against TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz.