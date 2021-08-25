UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

  • August 25 2021 17:00:00

UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

LONDON
UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

The British government will update its travel list and is expected to add several European countries to its green list of safe countries.

Turkey is expected to be removed from the red list and added to the amber list.

Under the current traffic light travel system, people entering the United Kingdom from red-listed countries are mandated to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, whereas those entering from an amber-listed country are to self-isolate at home.

Turkey in red list since May

“The scientific data on COVID-19 support our expectation that Turkey will be removed from the red list at the upcoming review,” Sky News quoted the Turkish Embassy in London as saying.

Turkey has been on the United Kingdom’s red list since May.

British and Irish nationals, as well as those who have residence rights, are able to return but must quarantine in a hotel for 11 days at a cost of over £2,000 (around $2,742).

U.K., pandemic,

TURKEY UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

UK may remove Turkey from red travel list
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls on Muslims worldwide to oppose injustice

    Erdoğan calls on Muslims worldwide to oppose injustice

  2. Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

    Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

  3. Turks mark 99th anniversary of Great Offensive with several events

    Turks mark 99th anniversary of Great Offensive with several events

  4. Glaciers on Turkey's highest mountain melting due to climate change

    Glaciers on Turkey's highest mountain melting due to climate change

  5. Universities urge students to get jabbed ahead of academic year

    Universities urge students to get jabbed ahead of academic year
Recommended
Turkey to back unification of South Sudanese forces

'Turkey to back unification of South Sudanese forces'
Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss latest developments in Afghanistan
British minister denies claims of establishing refugee hubs in Turkey

British minister denies claims of establishing refugee hubs in Turkey
Turkey thanks Spain for help during recent forest fires

Turkey thanks Spain for help during recent forest fires
Turkish soldiers set up Ankara headquarters at Kabul airport to help in evacuations

Turkish soldiers set up 'Ankara headquarters' at Kabul airport to help in evacuations
Ankara denies claim on plan to establish migrant center

Ankara denies claim on plan to establish migrant center
WORLD China reopens world’s third busiest port after partial virus halt

China reopens world’s third busiest port after partial virus halt

China reopened a key terminal at the world’s third-busiest cargo port on Aug. 25, after a shutdown to control the coronavirus caused major backlogs elsewhere and worsened export already extended delays caused by the pandemic.

ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

The Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in August, marking the third straight monthly rise, according to data released on Aug. 25.

SPORTS Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

The Turkish women's volleyball team beat the Netherlands on Aug. 24, marking its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the 2021 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).