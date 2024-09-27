UK envoy lauds Türkiye’s healthcare, advocates cooperation

ISTANBUL

The U.K. ambassador to Ankara, Jill Morris, commended Türkiye's healthcare sector as "very robust" on Thursday, highlighting the potential for collaboration between the U.K. and Türkiye.

Her comments came during an event hosted by the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), the Health Business Council, and the U.K. Consulate General in Istanbul.

Morris emphasized the strategic partnership between the two nations, noting existing collaborations in clean energy and environmental initiatives. She expressed optimism about future cooperation in security, health, and wellness, emphasizing the benefits for citizens in both countries.

Morris specifically praised Türkiye's healthcare sector for its robustness and ongoing advancements, pointing out the considerable opportunities for collaboration in this field.

Further underscoring the prospects, Mehmet Altuğ, head of DEIK’s health business council, stating the Türkiye-U.K. Free Trade Agreement's importance for enhancing bilateral trade.

Altuğ advocated for integrating health services into joint investments, pointing to the keen interest of Turkish companies in U.K. health services and technologies.

He also stressed the need to evaluate scientific and technological progress, particularly the role of artificial intelligence in transforming the healthcare sector.