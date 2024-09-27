UK envoy lauds Türkiye’s healthcare, advocates cooperation

UK envoy lauds Türkiye’s healthcare, advocates cooperation

ISTANBUL
UK envoy lauds Türkiye’s healthcare, advocates cooperation

The U.K. ambassador to Ankara, Jill Morris, commended Türkiye's healthcare sector as "very robust" on Thursday, highlighting the potential for collaboration between the U.K. and Türkiye.

Her comments came during an event hosted by the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), the Health Business Council, and the U.K. Consulate General in Istanbul.

Morris emphasized the strategic partnership between the two nations, noting existing collaborations in clean energy and environmental initiatives. She expressed optimism about future cooperation in security, health, and wellness, emphasizing the benefits for citizens in both countries.

Morris specifically praised Türkiye's healthcare sector for its robustness and ongoing advancements, pointing out the considerable opportunities for collaboration in this field.

Further underscoring the prospects, Mehmet Altuğ, head of DEIK’s health business council, stating the Türkiye-U.K. Free Trade Agreement's importance for enhancing bilateral trade.

Altuğ advocated for integrating health services into joint investments, pointing to the keen interest of Turkish companies in U.K. health services and technologies.

He also stressed the need to evaluate scientific and technological progress, particularly the role of artificial intelligence in transforming the healthcare sector.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Naval parade marks anniversary of Battle of Preveza

Naval parade marks anniversary of Battle of Preveza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Naval parade marks anniversary of Battle of Preveza

    Naval parade marks anniversary of Battle of Preveza

  2. İş Bank holds int’l economic conference to mark 100th year of foundation

    İş Bank holds int’l economic conference to mark 100th year of foundation

  3. Lebanon facing deadliest period 'in a generation'

    Lebanon facing deadliest period 'in a generation'

  4. Greece to continue to seek better ties with Türkiye: Mitsotakis

    Greece to continue to seek better ties with Türkiye: Mitsotakis

  5. CHP's Özel calls Turkish House in US 'source of pride'

    CHP's Özel calls Turkish House in US 'source of pride'
Recommended
Greece to continue to seek better ties with Türkiye: Mitsotakis

Greece to continue to seek better ties with Türkiye: Mitsotakis
Turkish, US top diplomats meet in New York

Turkish, US top diplomats meet in New York
Erdoğan condemns Netanyahus UN address, criticizes international silence

Erdoğan condemns Netanyahu's UN address, criticizes international silence
Two-state solution cant wait for Israels goodwill, Says Fidan

Two-state solution can't wait for Israel's goodwill, Says Fidan
Iraqi foreign minister praises strong ties with Türkiye

Iraqi foreign minister praises strong ties with Türkiye
Ankara rebukes Israel for attacking Erdoğan’s ICC Talks

Ankara rebukes Israel for attacking Erdoğan’s ICC Talks
WORLD Lebanon facing deadliest period in a generation

Lebanon facing deadliest period 'in a generation'

The U.N. on Sept. 27 decried the escalation in Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon as "catastrophic,” warning the country was facing its deadliest period in years.
ECONOMY İş Bank holds int’l economic conference to mark 100th year of foundation

İş Bank holds int’l economic conference to mark 100th year of foundation

İş Bank, one of the largest private lenders in Türkiye, has marked the 100th anniversary of its foundation with a two-day international conference featuring distinguished figures who shared their insights on the global and Turkish economic landscape.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿