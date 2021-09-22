UK envoy hails Turkey’s bid to ratify Paris climate deal

ANKARA

British Ambassador to Ankara Dominick Chilcott has congratulated Turkey’s announcement that it will ratify the Paris Climate Convention in October.



“We welcome the announcement that Turkey will move ahead with the ratification process for the Paris Agreement. Huge congratulations to Turkey for this important step towards a better world ahead of COP26,” he said on Twitter on Sept. 22.



The announcement was made by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Turkey had signed but did not ratify the convention because it was listed among the developed nations instead of developing countries.