UK climate activists target Darwin's grave with chalk

UK climate activists target Darwin's grave with chalk

LONDON
UK climate activists target Darwins grave with chalk

Climate activists on Monday targeted Charles Darwin's grave with chalk paint, in the latest controversial disruptive action by protesters over the U.K. government's environmental policies.

The Just Stop Oil (JSO) group said two of its supporters spray-painted with chalk "1.5 is dead" on the 19th-century biologist's grave in Westminster Abbey in central London.

It follows Europe's climate monitor last week announcing that the last two years saw average global temperatures exceed the critical 1.5C warming limit for the first time.

London's Metropolitan Police said that officers arrested two women on suspicion of causing criminal damage "with what is believed to be powdered paint at Westminster Abbey."

"Police were called... following reports that the women had been detained by security," a spokesman said.

"They have been taken to a central London police station where they remain in custody."

A spokesperson for the church said it did not anticipate permanent damage and its doors remained open for worshippers and visitors.

JSO, formed in early 2022 to pressure the U.K. government over oil and gas exploration policy, named the two activists behind the stunt.

It said Alyson Lee, 66, a retired teaching assistant, and Di Bligh, a 77-year-old former chief executive of a local government council, were involved.

"We are trying to get the government to act on climate change. They are not doing enough," Lee told reporters as she was led away by police.

JSO have carried out a spate of such stunts, including targeting iconic paintings like Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" with soup and the megalithic standing stones at Stonehenge with orange paint powder.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

    Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

  2. Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

    Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

  3. Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

    Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

  4. World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

    World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

  5. Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct

    Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct
Recommended
Wildfires spark renewed interest in 2021 film

Wildfires spark renewed interest in 2021 film
Jeddah to host Islamic Arts Biennale

Jeddah to host Islamic Arts Biennale
Fossils at Çankırı Museum attracts tourists

Fossils at Çankırı Museum attracts tourists
Persepolis author refuses French award over Iran hypocrisy

'Persepolis' author refuses French award over Iran 'hypocrisy'
French woman faces cyberbullying after falling for fake Brad Pitt

French woman faces cyberbullying after falling for fake Brad Pitt
‘Growing with Art’ opens at Istanbul Painting Museum

‘Growing with Art’ opens at Istanbul Painting Museum
2nd Ceren Necipoğlu Istanbul Int’l Harp Festival kicks off

2nd Ceren Necipoğlu Istanbul Int’l Harp Festival kicks off
WORLD World leaders urge aid, wars end after Gaza deal

World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek participated in the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America in London, where he engaged with more than 250 investors.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿