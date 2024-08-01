Uber teams up with BYD for 100,000 electric vehicles

Uber teams up with BYD for 100,000 electric vehicles

NEW YORK
Uber teams up with BYD for 100,000 electric vehicles

Uber and Chinese carmaker BYD have said they had teamed up to make 100,000 electric vehicles available to the ride-hailing giant's drivers.

The multiyear partnership, which the companies described as the largest of its kind, will start in Europe and Latin America before expanding to Australia, Canada, New Zealand and countries across the Middle East.

It is not a massive purchase of vehicles akin to Hertz's order of 100,000 Teslas in 2021, but depending on the country, Uber's independent drivers will have access to advantageous financing or leasing offers for BYD electric vehicles.

BYD has been jostling with Tesla as the top manufacturer of EVs.

"By working together, the companies aim to bring down the total cost of EV ownership for Uber drivers, accelerating the uptake of EVs on the Uber platform globally, and introducing millions of riders to greener rides," the companies said in a statement.

Some 126,000 Uber drivers out of 7 million had zero emissions vehicles at the end of 2023.

The company plans to accept only drivers with EVs in Europe and North America from 2030.

Uber has concluded deals with other carmakers but on a much smaller scale.

BYD produces a number of EVs in different price segments, including a small hatchback that starts at under $10,000 in China, and is rapidly expanding the number of countries to where it exports and is planning to build factories in Europe.

The two companies said they will also collaborate on future BYD autonomous-capable vehicles to be deployed on the Uber platform.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

    Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

  2. Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

    Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

  3. Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

    Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

  4. Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

    Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

  5. Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court

    Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court
Recommended
Manufacturing PMI declines for fifth consecutive month

Manufacturing PMI declines for fifth consecutive month
Turkish banks’ operating environment improves: Fitch

Turkish banks’ operating environment improves: Fitch
Broadband subscribers top 94 million, says watchdog

Broadband subscribers top 94 million, says watchdog
Ankara launches free trade negotiations with GCC

Ankara launches free trade negotiations with GCC
Türkiye and Turkmenistan seek to boost gas trade to 300 bcm

Türkiye and Turkmenistan seek to boost gas trade to 300 bcm
CrowdStrike outage to cost Delta $500 million, says CEO

CrowdStrike outage to cost Delta $500 million, says CEO
WORLD Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

The National Intelligence Agency (MİT) said on Aug. 1 it coordinated an extensive prisoner swap between the United States, Russia and other countries.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿