Uber buys 85 percent stake in Trendyol GO for $700 million

ISTANBUL

Turkish e-commerce platform Trendyol Group announced that an agreement has been reached with Uber Technologies for the transfer of a majority of shares in food delivery service Trendyol GO.

A total of 85 percent of the shares in Trendyol GO will be bought by Uber for $700 million in cash, Uber said in a securities filing.

The transaction is expected to be concluded in the second part of this year, pending regulatory approval.

Uber, which operates the Uber Eats platform globally, also plans to introduce some of its prominent food delivery features to Turkish users.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the deal reflects Uber’s long-term commitment to Türkiye and its ambition to expand the country’s delivery ecosystem.

“We're incredibly impressed with what the Trendyol GO team has built, and we're excited to continue that strong momentum across the country,” he said.

Çaglayan Çetin, president of the Trendyol Group, said: "We firmly believe that with its new structure, Trendyol GO will continue to grow and strengthen."

"This acquisition of Trendyol GO reflects the strength of the Turkish technology and e-commerce sectors and the broader economy of Türkiye," he added.

Trendyol GO is managed by the e-commerce platform Trendyol, which was founded in 2010.

The platform serves roughly 90,000 restaurants with 19,000 couriers across the country.

According to Uber's securities filing, Trendyol GO delivered over 200 million orders and brought in $2 billion in gross bookings in 2024 — up 50 percent over the previous year.