Uber buys 85 percent stake in Trendyol GO for $700 million

Uber buys 85 percent stake in Trendyol GO for $700 million

ISTANBUL
Uber buys 85 percent stake in Trendyol GO for $700 million

Turkish e-commerce platform Trendyol Group announced that an agreement has been reached with Uber Technologies for the transfer of a majority of shares in food delivery service Trendyol GO.

A total of 85 percent of the shares in Trendyol GO will be bought by Uber for $700 million in cash, Uber said in a securities filing.

The transaction is expected to be concluded in the second part of this year, pending regulatory approval.

Uber, which operates the Uber Eats platform globally, also plans to introduce some of its prominent food delivery features to Turkish users.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the deal reflects Uber’s long-term commitment to Türkiye and its ambition to expand the country’s delivery ecosystem.

“We're incredibly impressed with what the Trendyol GO team has built, and we're excited to continue that strong momentum across the country,” he said.

Çaglayan Çetin, president of the Trendyol Group, said: "We firmly believe that with its new structure, Trendyol GO will continue to grow and strengthen."

"This acquisition of Trendyol GO reflects the strength of the Turkish technology and e-commerce sectors and the broader economy of Türkiye," he added.

Trendyol GO is managed by the e-commerce platform Trendyol, which was founded in 2010.

The platform serves roughly 90,000 restaurants with 19,000 couriers across the country.

According to Uber's securities filing, Trendyol GO delivered over 200 million orders and brought in $2 billion in gross bookings in 2024 — up 50 percent over the previous year.

sale,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

    US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

  2. Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

    Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

  3. US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

    US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

  4. Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

    Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

  5. Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

    Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
Recommended
US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk
E-commerce volume reaches $90 billion in 2024

E-commerce volume reaches $90 billion in 2024
German factory orders increase more than expected in April

German factory orders increase more than expected in April
More than 380 greenfield FDI projects announced last year

More than 380 greenfield FDI projects announced last year
Beijing eases monetary policy to boost ailing economy

Beijing eases monetary policy to boost ailing economy
Airbus chief calls for Boeing tariffs if US-EU talks fail

Airbus chief calls for Boeing tariffs if US-EU talks fail
WORLD US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered detained Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Öztürk transferred to a court in Vermont in a blow to the Trump administration as it seeks to deport her for her pro-Palestinian speech.

ECONOMY US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced another rate cut pause and warned of higher risks to its inflation and unemployment goals in a likely reference to President Donald Trump's tariffs

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿