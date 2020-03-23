Two PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Photo by Turkish Defense Ministry via DHA

Turkish security forces neutralized two PKK terrorists in an air-backed operation in northern Iraq, officials said on March 23.

The counter-terrorism operations will continue without any let-up, the Defense Ministry said in a tweet.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Northern Iraq is a known base of the terrorist YPG/PKK, used by its members to plan cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.