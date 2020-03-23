Two PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

  • March 23 2020 10:12:02

Two PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

ANKARA
Two PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq

Photo by Turkish Defense Ministry via DHA

Turkish security forces neutralized two PKK terrorists in an air-backed operation in northern Iraq, officials said on March 23.

The counter-terrorism operations will continue without any let-up, the Defense Ministry said in a tweet.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Northern Iraq is a known base of the terrorist YPG/PKK, used by its members to plan cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

  2. Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

    Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

  3. ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

    ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

  4. Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

    Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

  5. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’
Recommended
Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30

Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30
People defy calls for staying at home

People defy calls for staying at home
Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links

Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links
Civil servants work remotely amid COVID-19

Civil servants work remotely amid COVID-19
Turkey assures Palestine of help to fight coronavirus

Turkey assures Palestine of help to fight coronavirus
FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey cannot host any more refugees

FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey cannot host any more refugees
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

More countries imposed lockdown measures as coronavirus cases across the globe ballooned, led by a sharp rise in infections in Europe. Italy banned travel within the country, nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home and New Zealand said it will move to its highest alert level imposing self-isolation. 
ECONOMY Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

The Istanbul-based Turkish Cargo, a division of national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), will launch direct freighter flights to the Austrian industrial city of Linz, the company announced on March 23.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Players and staff of Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko basketball team have been showing coronavirus symptoms, the club announced on March 21.