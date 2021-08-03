Two earthquakes strike off coast of southwestern Turkey

MUĞLA

Two separate earthquakes struck off Turkey's southwestern coast early on Aug. 3, according to the country’s disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the first quake, with a magnitude of 4.3, was recorded off the coast of the town of Datça in Muğla province at 2 a.m. local time (0000GMT).

It was at a depth of 24.21 kilometers (15 miles), it added.

A second temblor, which measured 4.1 on the Richter scale, was recorded in the Aegean Sea at 02:56 local time (0056GMT).

The quake was at a depth of 3.19 kilometers (nearly 2 miles) and its epicenter was some 45.62 kilometers (28.34 miles) off Datça, according to AFAD.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far, it said.