Two earthquakes strike off coast of southwestern Turkey

  • August 03 2021 09:00:47

Two earthquakes strike off coast of southwestern Turkey

MUĞLA
Two earthquakes strike off coast of southwestern Turkey

Two separate earthquakes struck off Turkey's southwestern coast early on Aug. 3, according to the country’s disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the first quake, with a magnitude of 4.3, was recorded off the coast of the town of Datça in Muğla province at 2 a.m. local time (0000GMT).

It was at a depth of 24.21 kilometers (15 miles), it added.

A second temblor, which measured 4.1 on the Richter scale, was recorded in the Aegean Sea at 02:56 local time (0056GMT).

The quake was at a depth of 3.19 kilometers (nearly 2 miles) and its epicenter was some 45.62 kilometers (28.34 miles) off Datça, according to AFAD.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far, it said.

SPORTS Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish satellites monitor damages from space

    Turkish satellites monitor damages from space

  2. Efforts continue to put out forest fires as death toll rises

    Efforts continue to put out forest fires as death toll rises

  3. Turkey beats Russians in final volleyball group game

    Turkey beats Russians in final volleyball group game

  4. Turkey condemns Greece for closing 12 more primary schools of Turks

    Turkey condemns Greece for closing 12 more primary schools of Turks

  5. Firefighters battling to contain wildfires in southwest Turkey

    Firefighters battling to contain wildfires in southwest Turkey
Recommended
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires in southwest Turkey

Firefighters battling to contain wildfires in southwest Turkey
Authorities vow to rebuild flood-hit village in Turkey’s east

Authorities vow to rebuild flood-hit village in Turkey’s east
Three killed as tour bus topples in Antalya

Three killed as tour bus topples in Antalya
Turkish, Tunisian presidents talk democracy, stability over phone

Turkish, Tunisian presidents talk democracy, stability over phone
Turkey condemns Greece for closing 12 more primary schools of Turks

Turkey condemns Greece for closing 12 more primary schools of Turks
Power outages hit several provinces

Power outages hit several provinces
WORLD Greece fights fires during worst heatwave since 1987

Greece fights fires during 'worst heatwave since 1987'

Firefighters were battling two large wildfires in Greece on Aug. 2, as the prime minister said the country was suffering its worst heatwave in more than three decades.

ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 18.95% in July

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 18.95% in July

Turkey registered an annual hike of 18.95% in consumer prices in July, the country's statistical authority announced on Aug. 3. 
SPORTS Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

Chinese gymnast Zou Jingyuan won a gold medal in men's parallel bars at Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Aug. 3 as Turkey has bagged its first medal in gymnastics. 