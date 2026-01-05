Philippines arrests ex-general who called for president's ouster

MANILA

A former Philippine air force general accused of encouraging the military to abandon President Ferdinand Marcos was arrested on a charge of sedition on Monday at Manila's international airport.

Romeo Poquiz, who had publicly called for the armed forces to "withdraw their support" from Marcos amid a burgeoning corruption scandal, was detained by Philippine national police after returning from a holiday in Thailand, interior department secretary Jonvic Remulla told AFP.

"He was arrested for the charge of sedition in connection [with] his recent statements. He was arrested upon arrival from Bangkok this morning," Remulla said in a text message.

Speaking at a news conference, acting police chief Jose Nartatez said Poquiz had been detained on the basis of a Dec. 5 warrant.

The ex-general's lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, told AFP that calls for the military to withdraw its support for Marcos had not been "direct incitements to sedition but rather a discussion of a possible outcomes of graft and corruption."

"This just shows that the government is denouncing those who speak about wrongdoing instead of those who are stealing the people's money," Topacio said.

Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner said in October that the nation's "battle staff" had rebuffed retired officers led by Porquiz who aired their grievances with Marcos, saying they were told the military was "solid" in its support of the constitution.

Brawner also said that retired officers had reached out to younger officers seeking a "coup d'etat, a military junta."