Two arrested in ‘dog abuse’ investigation in Konya

KONYA
Two people have been arrested after the video footage of a municipal worker hitting a dog with a shovel at the animal rehabilitation center in the Central Anatolian province of Konya has caused great reaction, the mayor has announced.

“We investigated the incident that shocked us all that [Nov. 24’s] night, we suspended those responsible, we filed a criminal complaint, and the suspects were detained,” Uğur İbrahim Altay tweeted.

“The incident is followed with precision in all its aspects and the developments will be shared with the public,” the municipality also said in a statement.

The inspection board of the municipality requested that a disciplinary investigation be initiated against the head of the animal health branch of the environmental protection and control department.

It also asked the prosecutor’s office to apply a measure of suspension to the head of the branch during the investigation.

Konya Governor’s Office also issued a message regarding the incident.

“We strongly condemn all kinds of cruelty to living beings. The issue is meticulously followed by all our judicial and administrative institutions, and necessary sanctions and measures are implemented,” it said.

The incident also caused great indignation on social media, with reactions pouring in from many famous singers and actors.

The parliament, on July 9, approved a long-awaited Animal Protection Law amendment that aimed to protect animals from being abused by humans.

