Two cargo ships collide in Istanbul Strait

ISTANBUL

Two cargo ships collided in the Istanbul Strait on Thursday, causing damage to both vessels but fortunately resulting in no casualties.

The collision occurred as the ships were navigating near İstanbul's Üsküdar coast.

The vessels involved were an 80-meter cargo ship named AYED 1, which was traveling from Batumi to Saudi Arabia, and a 180-meter bulk carrier named BUNUN ACE, en route from Spain to Batumi. The two ships brushed against each other during their passage.

Both damaged ships are set to be towed to the Ahirkapı Anchorage Area for further inspection.

In response to the incident, the Turkish Coastal Safety Directorate dispatched tugboats and a rescue boat to assist at the scene.