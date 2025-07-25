TUSAŞ signs KAAN export deal with Indonesia

ISTANBUL
Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) inked an agreement with two Indonesian defense firms, PT Republik Aero Dirgantara and PT Dirgantara Indonesia, to export 48 KAAN fighter jets, the company announced on Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding, signed during the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), covers production, engineering and technology sharing.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan first revealed the export plans in mid-June. TUSAŞ will deliver the jets over 120 months, with engines produced domestically in Türkiye

The KAAN, Türkiye's fifth-generation fighter, represents a milestone in defense exports, bolstering ties with Indonesia through joint capabilities.The 17th IDEF, running from July 22 to 27, spans Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, WOW Istanbul Hotel Congress Center and Ataköy Marina.

