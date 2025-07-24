TUSAŞ inks deal with Airbus for exporting jet trainer

ISTANBUL

A partnership agreement between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) and Airbus to accelerate the export of Türkiye's jet trainer Hürjet was signed at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul.

The agreement clarified the roles of the two companies in the Hürjet project and formalized the partnership between TUSAŞ and Airbus in Spain's jet trainer aircraft procurement process.

With the new agreement, the aim is to accelerate the process of incorporating the Hürjet into the Spanish Air Force inventory.

The final sales contract is expected to be signed by the end of the year. Deliveries are planned to begin in 2028.

With this strategic step, TUSAŞ and Airbus aim to establish a strong and sustainable cooperation in the European defense industry.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both companies. TUSAŞ head Mehmet Demiroğlu said they have overcome another important milestone in the European journey of Hürjet.

This strategic partnership with a global player like Airbus is not only an export success, he said, but also a "testament to the technological level that the Turkish aviation industry has reached worldwide."

“We believe that this agreement will further deepen defense industry cooperation between the two countries and pave the way for Turkish engineering to play a greater role in Europe's future aviation projects," he added.