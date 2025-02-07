Tusaş Engine targets $450 mln in exports for 2025: Executive

ANTALYA

After racking up $400 million in exports last year, the engines subsidiary of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is aiming for $450 million this year, the subsidiary’s CEO Mahmut Faruk Akşit told state-run Anadolu Agency.

At the Global Strategies in Defense and Aerospace Industry Conference held in the Turkish province of Antalya, Akşit said Tusaş Engine Industries’ (TEI) most significant progress last year was the development of the domestic turbofan TEI-TF6000, which took Türkiye to a higher league in the aviation sector.

He stressed that TEI began the mass production of UAV (drone) engines, and they are now focused on mass-producing helicopter engines.

Akşit said TEI has become one of the world’s largest aircraft engine parts suppliers, maintaining fighter jet engines in Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, with expansions to ship engine maintenance around the world.

“We’ve been providing support and maintenance to ships in Türkiye but got our first license for doing service abroad, winning the contract to maintain the U.S. Navy’s LM2500 engines,” he said.

This marks an important milestone for the company and the Turkish economy, as TEI contributes with not only its product exports but also its services exports, he added.

Aksit highlighted that TEI made large exports last year, becoming one of the companies with the highest export ratios in Türkiye, at 70-80 percent.

“We work with companies in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and Sweden, and recently we added South Korea and Japan — there’s a total of over 40,000 military and civilian aircraft under our care, half of which fly with parts produced in Türkiye,” Akşit said.