Tusaş Engine targets $450 mln in exports for 2025: Executive

Tusaş Engine targets $450 mln in exports for 2025: Executive

ANTALYA
Tusaş Engine targets $450 mln in exports for 2025: Executive

After racking up $400 million in exports last year, the engines subsidiary of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is aiming for $450 million this year, the subsidiary’s CEO Mahmut Faruk Akşit told state-run Anadolu Agency.

At the Global Strategies in Defense and Aerospace Industry Conference held in the Turkish province of Antalya, Akşit said Tusaş Engine Industries’ (TEI) most significant progress last year was the development of the domestic turbofan TEI-TF6000, which took Türkiye to a higher league in the aviation sector.

He stressed that TEI began the mass production of UAV (drone) engines, and they are now focused on mass-producing helicopter engines.

Akşit said TEI has become one of the world’s largest aircraft engine parts suppliers, maintaining fighter jet engines in Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, with expansions to ship engine maintenance around the world.

“We’ve been providing support and maintenance to ships in Türkiye but got our first license for doing service abroad, winning the contract to maintain the U.S. Navy’s LM2500 engines,” he said.

This marks an important milestone for the company and the Turkish economy, as TEI contributes with not only its product exports but also its services exports, he added.

Aksit highlighted that TEI made large exports last year, becoming one of the companies with the highest export ratios in Türkiye, at 70-80 percent.

“We work with companies in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and Sweden, and recently we added South Korea and Japan — there’s a total of over 40,000 military and civilian aircraft under our care, half of which fly with parts produced in Türkiye,” Akşit said.

target,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

    Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

  2. Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

    Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

  3. Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

    Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

  4. Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

    Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

  5. Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway

    Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway
Recommended
Trump says no rush on his controversial Gaza plan

Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan
Central Bank raises inflation forecast for 2025 to 24 percent

Central Bank raises inflation forecast for 2025 to 24 percent
Some 66 pct of Turkish internet users shop online once a week

Some 66 pct of Turkish internet users shop online once a week
Türkiye was Russians’ most favored destination last year

Türkiye was Russians’ most favored destination last year
Cryptocurrency investors are bracing for bumpy ride

Cryptocurrency investors are bracing for bumpy ride
International report warns against loss of control over AI

International report warns against loss of control over AI
WORLD Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would "probably" meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky next week, as Russia said its forces had seized the key mining town of Toretsk in east Ukraine.
ECONOMY Trump says no rush on his controversial Gaza plan

Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was in no hurry to advance his shock plan for Gaza, which would see its Palestinian inhabitants moved out and the United States take control.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿