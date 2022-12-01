Turks in Germany can obtain dual citizenship

Turks in Germany can obtain dual citizenship

BERLIN
Turks in Germany can obtain dual citizenship

With the amendments to be submitted in the coming days, the German government plans to facilitate the acquisition of citizenship for foreigners, which also enables Turks residing in Germany to obtain “dual citizenship.”

The coalition government led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz started to work to strengthen the integration of immigrants into society and political participation through the citizenship reform.

The government aims to accelerate and facilitate the transition to German citizenship of immigrants living in the country with new regulations.

In order to apply for citizenship, the requirement to have been legally residing in Germany for eight years will be reduced to five years, while this period will be shortened even more for those who have achieved special success in integration during their at least three-years residency in Germany.

People with advanced German language skills and those who have achieved significant success in their academic or professional lives, or in volunteer works, will be evaluated in this context.

The right to dual citizenship, which those of Turkish origin in Germany have been waiting for years, is also included in the reform package.

With the law change, Germany will abandon its principle of “preventing multiple citizenship,” that has been applied to date.

Accordingly, everyone who acquires German citizenship will have the right to retain their original citizenship.

In the draft prepared by the German Interior Ministry, which has not yet been finalized, envisages important changes for the first generations coming to Germany.

In this context, language proficiency requirements will be eased for those over the age of 67, while these people will also be exempted from the citizenship test, which includes questions about the legal and social order of Germany.

On the other hand, citizenship applications of those who do not respect the freedom of religious thought in the Constitution and those who have an entrenched patriarchal family structure that constitutes a violation of equality between men and women will be rejected.

WORLD Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a misunderstanding

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'
MOST POPULAR

  1. MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

    MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

  2. Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

    Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

  3. Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

    Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

  4. Metallica announces new album, world tour

    Metallica announces new album, world tour

  5. ‘Nearly 17,000 terrorists neutralized in N Syria since 2016’

    ‘Nearly 17,000 terrorists neutralized in N Syria since 2016’
Recommended
Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss Türkiye’s planned op to Syria

Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss Türkiye’s planned op to Syria
Turkish FM calls on NATO allies to end support for YPG

Turkish FM calls on NATO allies to end support for YPG
Turkish, Israeli defense ministers discuss ties on phone

Turkish, Israeli defense ministers discuss ties on phone
Türkiye criticizes EU over strategic blindness on Ukraine

Türkiye criticizes EU over 'strategic blindness' on Ukraine
12 million tons of grain shipped through ‘grain corridor’

12 million tons of grain shipped through ‘grain corridor’
Türkiyes determination to establish safe zone continues: Erdoğan

Türkiye's determination to establish safe zone continues: Erdoğan
WORLD Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a misunderstanding

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'

Twitter owner Elon Musk said he met with Apple chief Tim Cook on Wednesday and "resolved the misunderstanding" that prompted him to declare war on the iPhone maker's App Store.

ECONOMY Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

The combined net profit of Turkish banks soared by 408 percent in the January-October period from a year ago to 336 billion Turkish Liras ($18 billion), data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”