Türkiye's unemployment rate rises to 8.5 percent in August

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s unemployment rate increased to 8.5 percent in August from 8.1 percent the previous month, the country’s statistical authority said on Sept. 30

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported that the number of unemployed people aged 15 and over rose by 168,000 to 3.04 million.

Joblessness stood at 6.8 percent among men and 11.6 percent among women in August.

Meanwhile, employment also rose, with 208,000 more people working, bringing the total number of employed to 32.83 million. The overall employment rate was 49.4 percent, including 66.6 percent for men and 32.6 percent for women.

The labor force climbed by 376,000 to 35.87 million, with the participation rate at 54 percent as of August.

Youth unemployment — covering those aged 15 to 24 — increased by 0.8 percentage points from July to 16 percent in August. It was 12.4 percent for men, up from 11.6 percent in July, and 22.7 percent for women, rising from 21.8 percent, according to TÜİK's data.

