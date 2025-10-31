Türkiye's tourism revenues rise 3.9 pct to $24.2 bln in third quarter

ANKARA

Türkiye generated tourism income of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, up 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Friday.

The total number of visitors in the July-September period was 23.64 million, up 1.9 percent year-on-year.

The average expenditures per capita among visitors were $1,017, up 1.8 percent year-on-year in the July-September period; it was $100 per night.

In the same quarter, package tour expenditures accounted for 33.6 percent of total tourism income, followed by food and beverage expenditures (19.9 percent ) and international transportation expenditures (11.1 percent ).

People visited Türkiye mostly for reasons of travel, entertainment, and sportive and cultural activities, with 73.8 percent

The second most common reason for visits was to see relatives and friends, accounting for 17.3 percent , followed by shopping (3.7 percent ).

Meanwhile, the country's tourism expenditures jumped 32.3 percent over the same period to $2.48 billion.

The number of Turkish citizens visiting abroad also rose 3 percent to 3.38 million people.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the year, tourism income of Türkiye climbed 5.7 percent year-on-year to $50 billion.

The total number of visitors amounted to 49.17 million in the January-September period, rising 1.8 percent on an annual basis.