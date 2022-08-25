Türkiye’s top diplomat met Syrian opposition leaders

  August 25 2022

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with the top representatives of the Syrian opposition groups amid Ankara’s messages to the Assad regime for a political solution to the decade-old problem in Syria.

Çavuşoğlu hosted the head of Syria National Coalition Salem Al-Meslet, head of the Negotiation Commission Bedr Camus and Prime Minister of Temporary Government Abdurrahman Mustafa on Aug. 24 in the Turkish capital.

“We appreciate and support the opposition’s contribution to the political process under the framework of the U.N. Security Council’s resolution 2254,” Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

The meeting follows Ankara’s messages to the Syrian regime that the only way to resolve the problem in Syria is a political one and through dialogue between Damascus and the opposition.

Çavuşoğlu stressed that this reconciliation between the two groups was important for the stability and the peace of Syria.

For his part, Al-Meslet said “The Minister assured us of Türkiye’s firm position in supporting the Syrian cause and supporting the political solution based on Resolution 2254 and relevant international resolutions,” on Twitter.

Türkiye has long been supporting the Syrian opposition groups while encouraging them to negotiate a political solution with the regime. The regime, the opposition and the Syrian civil society have long been discussing either writing a new constitution or amending the Syrian constitution and holding fair and transparent elections. However, the regime is delaying the process and blocking efforts for a breakthrough in talks.

TÜRKIYE ‘Diyarbakır mothers’ raise voice as workshop held in Istanbul

‘Diyarbakır mothers’ raise voice as workshop held in Istanbul
