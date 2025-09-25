Türkiye’s renewable energy share surpasses 60 pct: Erdoğan

NEW YORK

Türkiye has increased the share of renewable energy in its total installed capacity to over 60 percent as of this year, the Turkish president said Wednesday.

“While increasing the share of renewable energy and improving energy efficiency, we are expanding low carbon technologies in industry. As of this year, we have raised the share of renewable energy within the total installed capacity up to more than 60 percent,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the U.N. Climate Summit in New York.

The president highlighted efforts to strengthen infrastructure, including electric vehicle production and railway investments.

“In line with our net zero emissions target for 2053, we will continue to transform key sectors,” he added.

Erdoğan detailed Türkiye’s ongoing initiatives, including plans to establish an emissions trading system, implement a green finance strategy and create a national green taxonomy.

He said the country’s climate policy is built on seven pillars: energy, industry, buildings, transportation, waste, agriculture and forestry.

“Through the policies to be implemented in the economy, we aim to achieve an emission reduction of 466 million tons by 2035 and to lower our emissions down to 643 million tons,” Erdoğan said.

He expressed hope that Türkiye could host the COP31 summit in 2026.

Meeting between Erdoğan and Trump

Erdoğan answered reporters’ questions as he arrived at the Turkish House (Türkevi) after the U.N. Climate Summit.

When reminded that his contacts in New York were nearing an end and asked how his meetings had gone, he said: “They went well. After my meeting with the leader of Vietnam, we will head to Washington. Tomorrow, God willing, we will have a detailed meeting with Mr. Trump,” referring to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Asked by a reporter if he was hopeful about the meeting with Trump, he replied: “Can you talk about something that hasn’t happened yet? Let’s meet first. After the meeting, we will share with you — either on the way or once we return to Türkiye — what we discussed and what results we achieved.”