Türkiye’s renewable energy share surpasses 60 pct: Erdoğan

Türkiye’s renewable energy share surpasses 60 pct: Erdoğan

NEW YORK
Türkiye’s renewable energy share surpasses 60 pct: Erdoğan

Türkiye has increased the share of renewable energy in its total installed capacity to over 60 percent as of this year, the Turkish president said Wednesday.

“While increasing the share of renewable energy and improving energy efficiency, we are expanding low carbon technologies in industry. As of this year, we have raised the share of renewable energy within the total installed capacity up to more than 60 percent,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the U.N. Climate Summit in New York.

The president highlighted efforts to strengthen infrastructure, including electric vehicle production and railway investments.

“In line with our net zero emissions target for 2053, we will continue to transform key sectors,” he added.

Erdoğan detailed Türkiye’s ongoing initiatives, including plans to establish an emissions trading system, implement a green finance strategy and create a national green taxonomy.

He said the country’s climate policy is built on seven pillars: energy, industry, buildings, transportation, waste, agriculture and forestry.

“Through the policies to be implemented in the economy, we aim to achieve an emission reduction of 466 million tons by 2035 and to lower our emissions down to 643 million tons,” Erdoğan said.

He expressed hope that Türkiye could host the COP31 summit in 2026.

Meeting between Erdoğan and Trump

Erdoğan answered reporters’ questions as he arrived at the Turkish House (Türkevi) after the U.N. Climate Summit.

When reminded that his contacts in New York were nearing an end and asked how his meetings had gone, he said: “They went well. After my meeting with the leader of Vietnam, we will head to Washington. Tomorrow, God willing, we will have a detailed meeting with Mr. Trump,” referring to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Asked by a reporter if he was hopeful about the meeting with Trump, he replied: “Can you talk about something that hasn’t happened yet? Let’s meet first. After the meeting, we will share with you — either on the way or once we return to Türkiye — what we discussed and what results we achieved.”

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

    Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

  2. US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

    US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

  3. Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

    Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

  4. Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

    Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

  5. Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates

    Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates
Recommended
Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing
Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer
Türkiye eyes marriage license to tackle rising divorce rates

Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates
Erdoğan calls on SDF to follow integration deal in talks with Sharaa

Erdoğan calls on SDF to follow integration deal in talks with Sharaa
Fidan meets with UK counterpart, Ukraine officials at UN

Fidan meets with UK counterpart, Ukraine officials at UN
Face recognition app to replace signatures in university attendance

Face recognition app to replace signatures in university attendance
Chaldean Catholics return for mass to ancestral village in Şırnak

Chaldean Catholics return for mass to ancestral village in Şırnak
WORLD Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding on Sept. 25 to deepen their partnership in the nuclear energy field.
ECONOMY Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Growth in global shipping, which moves 80 percent of the world's merchandise trade, is stalling, the U.N. said, as the sector navigates geopolitical instability and growing complexity.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿