Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October

Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October

ANKARA
Türkiyes passenger car market slows down in October

The Turkish automotive market experienced a slowdown in October, with passenger car sales dropping by 8.4% year-on-year, according to data released by the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD).

"The Turkish automotive market is facing a mixed landscape, with passenger car sales slowing down, but the light commercial vehicle segment and the growing adoption of hybrid cars offering some bright spots.

The data showed that a total of 97,274 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold across the country last month, a 4% decrease compared to the same period a year ago.

While passenger car sales declined by 8.4% to 75,662 units, the light commercial vehicle segment saw a surge of 15.2%, reaching 21,612 units sold.

The market's shift towards alternative fuel vehicles continued, with hybrid cars accounting for 21.2% of total automobile sales, or 16,017 units, representing an impressive annual increase of 84.8%.

However, electric car sales saw a 9.4% decline from the previous year, reaching 8,906 units and making up 11.8% of the total market.

The year-to-date figures paint a more nuanced picture, with the overall automobile market recording a slight growth of 0.2% from the prior year, reaching 750,935 units. In contrast, light commercial vehicle sales decreased by 6.3% to 196,231 units during the January-October period.

Analysts attribute the slowdown in passenger car sales to a combination of economic factors, including the ongoing impact of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures affecting consumer purchasing power.

 

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

    UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

  2. Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

    Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

  3. ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

    ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

  4. Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

    Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

  5. Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire

    Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire
Recommended
Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months
Over 1.5 million Britons visit tourism hotspot Antalya

Over 1.5 million Britons visit tourism hotspot Antalya
Eight OPEC+ members extend oil supply cuts until year end

Eight OPEC+ members extend oil supply cuts until year end
China to hash out major stimulus plan this week

China to hash out major stimulus plan this week
IMF to begin delayed review of Egypt loan program: PM

IMF to begin delayed review of Egypt loan program: PM
Annual inflation slows to 15-month low of 48.6 pct in October

Annual inflation slows to 15-month low of 48.6 pct in October
WORLD Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iranian authorities have arrested a female student after she stripped to her underwear outside her university in Iran in what some student and rights groups say was a protest against the country’s strict Islamic dress code, several reports said on Nov. 3.
ECONOMY Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

The Turkish defense and aerospace industry’s export revenues amounted to $5.13 billion in January-October, marking a robust 18 percent increase from a year ago.  
SPORTS UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA has decided to relocate the match between Turkish club Beşiktaş and Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv, which was originally slated to take place in Istanbul on Nov. 28, local media reported on Nov. 4.
﻿