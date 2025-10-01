Türkiye's newest drilling ship arrives in Mersin for Med Sea operations

Türkiye's newest drilling ship arrives in Mersin for Med Sea operations

ISTANBUL
Türkiyes newest drilling ship arrives in Mersin for Med Sea operations

Türkiye's new ultra-deepwater drilling ship docked in the country’s southern province of Mersin ahead of operations in the Mediterranean, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.

The first of two new drilling ships in Türkiye's fleet has arrived at Taşucu port, Bayraktar said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He said the seventh-generation ship, capable of drilling up to 12,000 meters, 39,370 feet, will be deployed in Türkiye's Mediterranean operations.

"Our second drilling ship will also arrive in Türkiye by the end of the year," Bayraktar said. "This will make Türkiye the country with the world's fourth-largest deep-sea drilling fleet."

He said that this key development indicates progress toward achieving complete energy independence.

Built in South Korea in 2024, the ship measures 228 meters in length and 42 meters in width, equipped with a helipad and accommodations for 200 crew members.

Türkiye's fleet already includes the drill ships Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni and Abdulhamid Han, which are operating in the Black Sea's Sakarya gas field.

The Oruc Reis seismic vessel recently returned from its first intercontinental mission in Somalia and is preparing for a new assignment in Filyos Port in Türkiye's Black Sea province of Zonguldak, while the Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa seismic vessel is also active in the Black Sea.

The fleet also includes 11 support vessels, a construction vessel and a floating production platform.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

    Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

  2. Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case

    Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case

  3. Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians

  4. US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

    US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

  5. Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'

    Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'
Recommended
Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 3.2 percent in September

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 3.2 percent in September
Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows

Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows
Massive housing project aims to curb rent, property prices

Massive housing project aims to curb rent, property prices
Trade volume with Iraq could increase to $30 billion: Business leader

Trade volume with Iraq could increase to $30 billion: Business leader
General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans
Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US

Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US
WORLD Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

A flotilla carrying aid to Gaza said Israeli forces were on Wednesday intercepting its latest bid to break an Israeli blockade of the war-battered Palestinian territory.

ECONOMY Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation edged up in September buoyed by energy costs, official data showed Wednesday, reinforcing expectations the European Central Bank will not make further interest rate cuts this year.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿